High school volleyball: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1 of 9 2 of 9 3 of 9 4 of 9 5 of 9 6 of 9 7 of 9 8 of 9 9 of 9

Ms. Volleyball

Zoey Burgess, Lone Peak, MB, Sr.

279 kills, .419 hitting percentage, 65 blocks, 45 aces.

6A Player of the Year

Levani Key-Powell, Bingham, OH, Sr.

515 kills, .296 hitting percentage, 247 digs, 402 receptions.

Deseret News All-State Volleyball archives Deseret News All-State Volleyball archives

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

6A First Team

Elina Mortensen, Corner Canyon, OH, Sr. — 515 kills, .404 hitting percentage, 38 blocks.

Loryn Helgesen, Davis, OH, Sr. — 356 kills, .307 hitting percentage, 47 blocks.

Cala Cooper, Skyridge, RS, Sr. — 227 kills, .295 hitting, 58 blocks.

Trinidy Tien, Lone Peak, libero, Sr. — 342 digs, 29 aces.

Kylie Buttars, Skyridge, OH, So. — 266 kills, .245 hitting percentage, 180 digs, 27 blocks.

Hannah Olsen, Pleasant Grove, OPP, Sr. — 256 kills, .280 hitting percentage, 51 aces, 47 blocks.

Sam Pope, Lone Peak, setter, Jr. — 5.9 assists/set with a 45% completion rate.

1 of 7 2 of 7 3 of 7 4 of 7 5 of 7 6 of 7 7 of 7

6A Second Team

Paige Ballif, Bingham, OH, Jr.

Havi Montano, Weber, OH, Sr.

Jessica Truong, Bingham, libero, Jr.

Kaitlyn Barnes, Pleasant Grove, OH, Sr.

Kallie Johansen, Syracuse, OH/MB, Sr.

Cami Christiansen, Lone Peak, OH, Sr.

Avrie Valgardson, Pleasant Grove, S, Jr.

6A Third Team

Sadie White, Mountain Ridge, setter, Jr.

Brielle Bodily, Corner Canyon, libero, Sr.

Addyson Cook, Mountain Ridge, OH, Jr.

Isa Taylor, Copper Hills, OH, So.

Mary Nahinu, Skyridge, libero, Jr.

Allie Grossenbach, Mountain Ridge, OPP, Jr.

McKinley Boehm, Herriman, MB, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Myka Christensen, Skyridge, setter, Sr.

Ava Burgess, Lone Peak, OH, Fr.

McKynzee Beddes, Lone Peak, OH, Jr.

Neriah Perez, Skyridge, OH, Sr.

Madison Evans, Bingham, Setter, Jr.

Saydee Heslop, Fremont, OH, Sr.

Quincy Wilson, Farmington, libero, Sr.

Solia Angilau, Bingham, MB, Sr.

Brooke Stauffer, Corner Canyon, S, Jr.

Halle Bills, Corner Canyon, OH, So.