High school volleyball: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Sami Blackett, Orem, OH, Sr.

513 kills, 212 digs, 75 aces, 33 assists, .266 hitting percentage.

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

4A First Team

Holli Daniels, Green Canyon, MB, Sr. — 244 kills, .393 hitting percentage, 87 blocks.

Ava Napierski, Orem, MB, Sr. — .458 hitting percentage, 218 kills, 31 blocks, 15 aces.

Lauren Larkin, Desert Hills, MB, Sr. — .484 hitting percentage, 358 kills, 71 blocks.

Emery Harrison, Cedar, OH, Sr. — 484 kills, .246 hitting percentage, 59 aces, 42 blocks.

Ryen Smith, Sky View, OH, Sr. — 454 kills, .223 hitting percentage, 71 aces, 316 digs.

Alyssa Anderson, Ridgeline, S/Opp., Sr. — 692 assists, 194 kills, .347 hitting percentage, 250 digs.

Kelly Wesley, Mountain View, OH, Sr. — 407 kills, .291 hitting percentage, 77 aces, 285 digs.

4A Second Team

Sydney Allen, Cedar, S, Sr.

Sabine Smith, Park City, OH, So.

Tatum Gardner, Desert Hills, S, Sr.

Lily Force, Green Canyon, libero, Sr.

Sarah Page, Orem, S, So.

Audrey White, Green Canyon, OH, Fr.

Scarlett Page, Orem, libero, So.

4A Third Team

Anna Reese, Sky View, OH, Sr.

Elly Giordano, Green Canyon, S, So.

Savanna Brotherson, Mountain View, MB, Sr.

Kambri Kuhni, Orem, MB, Jr.

Joa Roberts, Provo, MB, Sr.

Presley Ryan, Payson, OH, Sr.

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills, MB, Jr.

4A Honorable Mention

Brynnlee Hart, Sky View, S, Sr.

Camden Goodman, Park City, S, Sr.

Koria Black, Sky View, MB, Sr.

Brooklyn Wilson, Desert Hills, libero, Sr.

Ava Eudis, Mountain View, MB, Jr.

Henley Madsen, Park City, OPP, Jr.

Kelani Talakai, Ridgeline, libero, Jr.

Lindsey Stewart, Uintah, MB, Sr.

Khloee Wright, Hurricane, OH, Jr.

Keilani Wesley, Mountain View, OH, Fr.