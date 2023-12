High school volleyball: Deseret News 2023 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Abby Morris, Emery, OH, Sr.

Recorded over 450 kills for 3A state champs.

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

3A First Team

Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, MB, Sr. — 361 kills, 109 blocks, 35 aces.

Tennille Gonder, Delta, OH, Sr. — 678 kills, 363 digs, 49 aces, 42 blocks.

Madi Orth, Carbon, OH, Sr. — 426 kills, 336 digs, 41 aces, 54 blocks

Karleigh Stilson, Emery, S, Sr. — Setter led Spartans to state title.

Brecklan Weaver, Union, libero, Sr. — 531 digs, 69 aces, 83 assists.

Rae Chase, Manti, OH, Sr. — 374 kills, .184 hitting percentage, 49 aces, 396 digs.

Emily Johnson, Delta, S, Sr. — 850 assists, 45 aces, 223 digs.

3A Second Team

Megan Aardema, Ogden, S, Sr.

Sharlee Price, Union, OH, Sr.

Ashlyn Tuttle, Emery, libero, Sr.

Gentry Criddle, Morgan, OH, Jr.

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete, OH, Sr.

Cadee Alder, Manti, libero, Jr.

Mara Thompson, Manti, S, Sr.

3A Third Team

Rylee Stewart, North Sanpete, OH, Fr.

Shannon Johnson, Emery, MB, Sr.

Taylor Secor, Carbon, OH, Sr.

Abby McKay, Morgan, setter, Jr.

Dalayni Brindley, Canyon View, setter, Jr.

Katelyn Nielson, Emery, MB, Jr.

Emma Thurston, Morgan, setter, Jr.

3A Honorable Mention

Hadlee Ovard, Morgan, libero, Sr.

Ella Tuttle, Ogden, MB, Sr.

Abbee Albrecht, Richfield, OH, Jr.

Justi Cook, Union, MB, Jr.

Kambree Potter, Canyon View, OH, So.

Adri Abeyta, Carbon, MB, Sr.

Sarah Winters, Richfield, MB, Sr.

Rowen Weaver, Union, OH, Fr.

Kali Jensen, Emery, S, Jr.

Taylor Duke, Ogden, MB, So.