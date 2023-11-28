Facebook Twitter
Jazz release trailer for upcoming documentary about the franchise

Ryan Smith met with the media to talk about new film that will provide unique look at the franchise’s 50-year history

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and filmmaker Rashad Floyd talk about a new project the Jazz are undertaking.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and filmmaker Rashad Floyd talk about a new project the Jazz are undertaking in the form of a documentary outlining the team’s first 50 seasons during an availability at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Monday the Utah Jazz released the first of six trailers promoting an upcoming documentary that explores the past, present and future of the team.

Currently in production, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball,” will be released in full in the spring of 2024. The film promises to include never-before-heard perspectives and will have interviews from past and current players, coaches, broadcasters and everyone in between.

This first trailer features current Jazz coach Will Hardy along with Lauri Markkanen as well as Jeff Hornacek, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, Thurl Bailey, Ron Boone, Craig Bolerjack and many more.

“The Utah Jazz are where we are today because of our fans, so we are making this film for them as an acknowledgement of every win and heartbreak we have shared on the court, every success we have marked together in the community, and all of the promise that lies ahead for our organization,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said.

The documentary is being produced by SEG Media, a media company under the Smith Entertainment Group umbrella that also produces Jazz games and behind-the-scenes content that is available on Jazz+. But a full-length, documentary-style production expands SEG Media’s reach even further.

“SEG Media was created to unlock a new level of storytelling that brings fans inside the Jazz more than ever,” Smith said. “We are so excited for our first long-form production with ‘Note Worthy’ ... and we look forward to seeing our fans’ reactions.”

The trailer was released Monday night to coincide with the Jazz’s first “decade night” of the season — a themed night that celebrates a particular decade of Jazz legends. During the Jazz’s 50th season, the team will be celebrating each decade of Jazz basketball on a different night.

The next five trailers for “Note Worthy” will be released close to or on a decade night as the Jazz continue 50th season festivities.

On Monday the Jazz celebrated the ’70s with former New Orleans Jazz players Aaron James, Gail Goodrich and Truck Robinson in attendance. For the halftime entertainment, musical guest Peaches & Herb performed and there was ’70s music played throughout the night while the Jazz played in their Classic Edition uniforms.

