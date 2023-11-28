Here are 14 highly anticipated movies coming to theaters December 2023

Moviegoers might have been on pins and needles during summer and fall 2023 as Hollywood came to a standstill amid historic strikes from the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Performers threatened to keep upcoming movies out of theaters.

Despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes raging on for months, the holiday movie lineup did not suffer.

This Christmas season brings with it several highly anticipated movies, including Timothée Chalamet as “Wonka,” the screen adaptation of the bestselling book “The Boys in the Boat,” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” — a worthy rival to Taylor Swift’s recent concert film.

Here are 14 movies coming to theaters this December.

‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’

The 32-time Grammy award-winning pop star Beyoncé takes fans along her Renaissance world tour — from opening night in Stockholm to the finale in Kansas City.

Release date: Dec. 1.

Rating: Not rated.

‘The Boy and the Heron’

Following his mother’s death, 12-year-old Mahito (Luca Padovan) is uncomfortable settling in his new town. When a talking heron (Robert Pattinson) claims Mahito’s mother is still alive, he embarks on a journey to another world in search of her.

Release date: Dec. 4.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Origin’

While overcoming a personal tragedy, author Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis) pens an influential book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” which dives into the system that shapes how Americans live today.

Release date: Dec. 8.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Wonka’

An origin story of how the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) came to be a world-renowned candy-maker, magician and inventor. While embarking on one of his first great adventures, Willy meets the Oompa-Loompas.

Release date: Dec. 15.

Rating: PG.

‘Rebel Moon’

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is endangered by the armies of a tyrannical force. Their greatest hope lies in a mysterious young woman (Sofia Boutella), who is sent to rally warriors from nearby planets to join in a stand against the threatening regime.

Release date: Dec. 15.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Anyone But You’

Sparks fly on their first date, but Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben’s (Glen Powell) budding relationship evolves into a fiery feud. But when coincidence lands them at the same destination wedding in Australia, they brew a fake-dating scheme to keep up appearances.

Release date: Dec. 22.

Rating: N/A.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Manteen II) is back with a vengeance. Hoping to finally defeat Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Black Manta wields the Black Trident to release an ancient curse. Desperate to put an end to Black Manta’s terror, Aquaman joins forces with his estranged brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Release date: Dec. 22.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Freud’s Last Session’

Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) invites renowned author C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) over for a friendly debate over the existence of God.

Release date: Dec. 22.

Rating: N/A.

‘Migration’

A family of Mallard ducks attempt to convince their apprehensive father to join them on an exhilarating vacation.

Release date: Dec. 22.

Rating: PG.

‘The Iron Claw’

Based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers. Under the intense direction of their father (Holt McCallany), the Von Erich brothers make history in the cutthroat professional wrestling world of the 1980s.

Release date: Dec. 22.

Rating: N/A.

‘Ferrari’

Bankruptcy threatens the juvenile company Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and his wife (Penélope Cruz) built from scratch. The former race car driver gambles everything on the Mille Miglia, an open-road, 1,000-mile endurance race across Italy.

Release date: Dec. 25.

Rating: R, for violent content and language.

‘Occupied City’

Set in Amsterdam, tragedies from the past and present are juxtaposed on a journey reflecting on the Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to the COVID-19 pandemic, recent protests and a look at what might come.

Release date: Dec. 25.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Boys in the Boat’

Emerging from the thick of the Great Depression, the University of Washington men’s rowing team is propelled into the spotlight when the group qualifies for a chance to compete for gold during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Release date: Dec. 25.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Color Purple’

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s celebrated novel of the same name explores the challenges and triumphs faced by African-American women living in the South during the early 1900s.

Release date: Dec. 25.

Rating: N/A.