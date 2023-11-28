It’s Gwen Stefani’s 7th season on ‘The Voice’ — but she’s only won once. Will one of these 3 singers change that?

Although Gwen Stefani has been a coach on “The Voice” on and off for several seasons, she’s only secured one win on the show. In 2020, the No Doubt singer won Season 19 with 15-year-old contestant Carter Rubin, who became the youngest male singer to win in the show’s history, the Deseret News previously reported.

Now, Stefani is back on the “The Voice” for the competition’s 24th season, and she’s looking for her second victory. Here’s a look at the three singers who remain on her team.

Note: This story will be updated each week as episodes air. “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Kara Tenae

Kara Tenae stands out in the competition this season as one of the few R&B singers. During her audition, Tenae, a singer from Riverside, California, who cites ’90s R&B music as a major influence, got the attention of three coaches.

“I was blown away,” Reba McEntire said following Tenae’s performance of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up.” “It comes from your inner soul. ... It touched me so deeply. Your vocal range is incredible.”

Stefani followed up by saying she didn’t have a singer like Tenae on her team and that she would love to support her throughout the competition, encouraging her to find the emotion of a song while also capitalizing on her energetic stage presence and personality.

Tenae ended up joining Stefani’s team, where she has stayed throughout the entire competition.

Tanner Massey

After Tanner Massey performed Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” for his blind audition, “Voice” coach Niall Horan said he could sense some nerves. But Horan was also quick to say he could work with that, noting that Gina Miles, the young singer who gave him a victory in his first run as coach last season, was also a “nervous wreck” during her audition.

“To stand up there and do what you’re doing is really hard,” he said. “You should be very proud of yourself for giving it a crack.”

Horan added that he felt like Massey, a teen from Oklahoma City, was a younger version of himself and that he wanted to help him grow in the competition.

Massey couldn’t resist a pitch like that and joined Horan’s team — but his time there was short-lived. During the following round, which pits singers against each other, Horan opted to let Massey go.

But Stefani, who attempted to get Massey on her team during the blind audition, swooped in and snagged him for her team, where he has stayed ever since.

“I love that tone in your voice,” she told Massey during his audition. “You’re like a diamond in the rough, the dream is just so alive in you.”

Bias

Although Blake Shelton is no longer a coach on “The Voice,” performing one of the country star’s hit songs was still a bold move for Bias to make in the audition round — Shelton is married to Stefani, a coach on the show who often reminds contestants that her husband is just a phone call away.

After his performance of “God’s Country,” Bias had his pick between Stefani and McEntire, a country music legend. Horan noted that it can be a hard song to perform and that pitch issues kept him from turning his chair. Legend, who also refrained from turning, said he admired Bias’ soulful take on the country song.

“I loved your energy, I love your spirit,” Stefani said, adding that as a coach she would encourage the 23-year-old singer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to bring out more growl in his voice. “I think it’s just really exciting to meet a young country guy that has that much spark and energy.”

Although Bias said he has been a McEntire fan for a long time, he ended up going with Stefani, and has remained on her team throughout his run in the competition.