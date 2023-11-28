Video: Watch Apple’s 2023 holiday film, ‘Fuzzy Feelings’

Set to George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” Apple’s 2023 holiday film “Fuzzy Feelings” is a combination of stop-motion and live-action filming and helps the viewer see the holiday season as an opportunity to make people’s lives a little easier.

The whole short film is less than four minutes long and is captioned, “Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other, and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference. You make the holidays.”

Apple adds, “Stop-motion was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air.”

What’s the short film about?

The film shows a woman working under her grumpy boss in New York City and coping at home by working on stop-motion projects where he’s the main character. As the story progresses, the woman begins to see her boss more as another person rather than an evil character in her films. As the film closes, the text, “You make the holidays,” appears on the screen before fading to black.

Here’s some behind the scenes footage: