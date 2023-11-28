I’ve struggled with one particular maddening thing for as long as I can remember: When I get up to grab or do something, there’s a good chance I’ll have to go back where I started to remember why I got up in the first place. Life in fits and starts.

My short-term memory, especially for things that feel kind of routine, is less than stellar. So I was pretty stoked to read an article in The New York Times this week called “Now, what was I looking for?”

It turns out that such forgetful lapses are “exasperating,” but usually normal, as Dr. Sharon Sha, a Stanford University professor of neurology, told the Times’ Caroline Hopkins. Most of the time the short-term memory simply wasn’t filed as a long-term memory and thus escaped.

As a July study of short-term memory impairment published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s StatPearls notes, short-term memory is retained for about 30 seconds and hinges a lot on whether there are distractions and how good one’s focus is at the moment you’re using that active memory. It works less well when you’re talking to someone and eavesdropping on a conversation and trying to remember why you’re heading into the other room.

The Times article reported most people can hold onto four or five thoughts or tasks in their working memories at one time. And of note is the fact that some studies say short-term and working memory are different things.

Those short-term bits only go to long-term memory if they’re encoded. Otherwise, to complete your short-term memory task, you have to think fast.

“If our brains encoded everything we saw, heard, smelled or felt, we wouldn't have any working memory left for things like walking, talking or listening,” Hopkins wrote.

I dived into some memory research to find suggestions for how to improve short-term memory. Some of them are pretty surprising — enough so they’re probably now encoded in my long-term memory. And some of what I learned is interesting, but hard to do. Here’s what I found:

