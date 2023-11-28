Utah State keeps winning, this time on the road against the Saint Louis Billikens

Utah State basketball’s winning streak lives on.
Having won four games in a row entering Tuesday night’s game against the Saint Louis Billikens, the Aggies were once again victorious, defeating Saint Louis 81-76 on the road.
The new-look Aggies (6-1) controlled the game against the Billikens (5-3) from nearly start to finish, save for a late downturn, thanks in part to standout performances from center Isaac Johnson, big/wing Great Osobor, and guards Darius Brown II and Mason Falslev.
Here are some statistics of note from the Aggies’ latest victory:
- Utah State shot 57.4% from the field and held Saint Louis to under 50% shooting (47.4%).
- The Aggies out-rebounded the Billikens 35-25, including a 23 to 18 edge on the defensive glass and a 12 to 7 offensive rebounding advantage.
- Utah State’s defense was very active, with the Aggies recording seven blocks.
- USU out-assisted Saint Louis 20-16 and scored more second chance points (17 to 11).
- Johnson scored a career-high 16 points and has now scored in double figures twice this season.
- Osobor recorded his fourth double-double of the season, leading the Aggies with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Osobor has now scored at least 20 points four times already this season.
- Brown II had seven assists, the seventh game this season that he has handed out at least five assists.
- Falslev scored 11 points, his fifth game this season scoring in double figures.
The Aggies will next play on Saturday, Dec. 2, when they host UC Irvine at 7 p.m. MST.