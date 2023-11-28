Utah State keeps winning, this time on the road against the Saint Louis Billikens

Utah State basketball’s winning streak lives on.

Having won four games in a row entering Tuesday night’s game against the Saint Louis Billikens, the Aggies were once again victorious, defeating Saint Louis 81-76 on the road.

The new-look Aggies (6-1) controlled the game against the Billikens (5-3) from nearly start to finish, save for a late downturn, thanks in part to standout performances from center Isaac Johnson, big/wing Great Osobor, and guards Darius Brown II and Mason Falslev.

Here are some statistics of note from the Aggies’ latest victory:



Utah State shot 57.4% from the field and held Saint Louis to under 50% shooting (47.4%).

The Aggies out-rebounded the Billikens 35-25, including a 23 to 18 edge on the defensive glass and a 12 to 7 offensive rebounding advantage.

Utah State’s defense was very active, with the Aggies recording seven blocks.

USU out-assisted Saint Louis 20-16 and scored more second chance points (17 to 11).

Johnson scored a career-high 16 points and has now scored in double figures twice this season.

Osobor recorded his fourth double-double of the season, leading the Aggies with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Osobor has now scored at least 20 points four times already this season.

Brown II had seven assists, the seventh game this season that he has handed out at least five assists.

Falslev scored 11 points, his fifth game this season scoring in double figures.

The Aggies will next play on Saturday, Dec. 2, when they host UC Irvine at 7 p.m. MST.

