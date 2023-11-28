High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

The Enterprise Wolves’ record leveled out to 1-1 following a 42-34 defeat at the hands of the Moapa Valley Pirates. Leading the charge for the Wolves was Bentlee Rogers with 11 points, and Liza Balajadia chipped in nine points, including a 3-pointer.

The Roy Royals edged out the Weber Warriors 43-40 on Tuesday. For the Royals, Ariana Strain stood out scoring 16 points with four beyond the arc, while Analeise Maharaj added 11 to the tally. On the Warriors’ side, Rylee Jugler led with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to ensure a win. Roy improved to 1-1 this season with the win, while Weber falls to 0-2.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 3-0, defeating the Carbon Dinos (0-2) in a 67-60 victory. Ashlynn Lainhart led the Golden Eagles with 21 points along with six 3-pointers, five steals, and two assists; Shay Brown contributed 15 points and three rebounds, while Kylee Gause added seven points and grabbed an impressive nine rebounds. Madi Orth stood out for the Dinos with 22 points, followed by Kylan Sorenson who chipped in 15 points.

The Cyprus Pirates beat the Murray Spartans, 59-43, on Tuesday. Amelia Echternkamp starred for the Pirates with 25 points, while Mia AuClaire led the Spartans with a noteworthy 22 points. The Pirates took control in the first half with a score of 30-15, providing a solid lead that carried them to victory. The Pirates improved to 2-0 this preseason with the win.

Providence Hall triumphed over Maeser Prep with a decisive 55-20 victory. Providence Hall improved its record to 2-2 while Maeser Prep fell to 0-4. The Patriots were led by Sarah Scott who chalked up 18 points, followed by Ireland Anderson with 16 points and two 3-point shots. Paige Krebs also contributed 13 points with one 3-pointer. For Maeser Prep, Octavia Mosher led the team with nine points and a 3-pointer and Autumn Dossey added another eight points to the tally.

Rowland Hall secured a victory over Utah Military Hillfield, 22-14. This outcome left Rowland Hall with a 3-1 record, whereas Utah Military Hillfield slipped to 0-1. For Rowland Hall, Kavitha Kasturi spearheaded the scoring with six points, while Bea Wall, Quinn Orgain, and Abby Downs each contributed four points.

The Wasatch Wasps secured a 49-42 victory over the Pleasant Grove Vikings on Tuesday. Leading the Wasps’ charge was Ashley Garner who scored an impressive 21 points, with Mahala Speredon and Peyton Benkhe contributing ten and nine points respectively. Despite strong performances from the Vikings’ Cash Connors and Tabi Clark, who scored 12 and 11 points correspondingly, the Wasps held on to their lead.

The Davis Darts improved to 2-0 this season cruising to a 57-36 win over the Mountain Crest Mustangs. The Darts’ victory was propelled by Kendra Kitchen’s 19 points and T’maea Eteuati’s 14. On the Mustang’s side, Lily Smith led in scoring with 11 points. The Mustangs fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Kaidence Mitchell scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough was visiting San Juan was overwhelmed from the outset by Page, Ariz., which led 38-6 at the half.

South Sevier Rams improved to 2-0 this preseason with a 60-33 victory over Panguitch Bobcats. Kinley Jensen led the charge for the Rams with a game-high 20 points, followed by Caitlin Nielson with 14. For the Bobcats, Mallory Henrie put up 14 points, with Tabetha Henrie adding 13.

West Jordan Jaguars came out on top against East Leopards, 71-56, on Tuesday night. Giselle Muffet led the Jaguars’ scoring with 20 points, closely followed by Isabella Knight with 18 points. On the Leopards’ side, it was Olivia Tausinga who stood out with 23 points. The Jaguars put on a commanding performance, taking a significant lead in the first half 42-23, which provided them with the foundation for their victory.

The Grantsville Cowboys defeated the Draper APA Eagles, ending at 53-35. Kodee Williams led the Cowboys with 13 points, while Avery Allred and Afton Orgill also contributed significantly with nine and 11 points respectively. For the Eagles, Aaliyah Baldwin was the top scorer with 11 points, closely followed by Samantha Kartchner with 10 points. The Cowboys dominated the game from the start, leading 21-7 at halftime. This win brings Grantsville to a 3-0 record, while Draper APA drops to 2-2.

The Payson Lions secured a win over the Salem Hills Skyhawks, with a final score of 55-38. Quincy Mathews led the Lions with 12 points, followed by three players - Averie Roundy, Cheznie Roundy, Kyah Bahr each scoring eight points. Madisen King stood out for the Skyhawks with 14 points. An early second quarter surge saw the Lions extend their lead to 27-18, a lead that they maintained to secure the win. The result leaves the Lions with a 1-1 record, while the Skyhawks drop to 0-3.

Copper Hills maintained its unbeaten start in the season as it edged out Westlake with a close 59-54 win. Skylie Barker led the Grizzlies’ charge with 24 points, Ellie Taylor’s 14 points and Ayla Marston’s nine points also pushing the tally forward. On the Thunder’s side, Jada Willis made 15 points and Chloe Jensen added 12, however, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. The Grizzlies now stand at 3-0 in their season while the Thunder falls to 1-2.

Bingham Miners edged out a victory over American Fork Cavemen, 53-44, as Brianna Badonie led the Miners’ charge with 17 points, while Sarah Mathis and Calli Condi each put up 16 points for the Cavemen. The Miners, now standing at 3-0, dominated the first quarter leading 16-8, which provided a base for their overall win despite a closely fought contest in the ensuing quarters. Conversely, the Cavemen’s record newly stands at 1-2.

Hunter Wolverines grabbed a convincing 48-30 victory over the Hillcrest Huskies, marking their third game of the season with a win. Dakota Peyton and Grace Gallagher paced the Wolverines, each with a 10-point contribution while Kalysa Ng chipped in with eight points. The Huskies were led by Asinate Mafuahingano’s 11 points and Brooklyn Glover’s nine points.

Corner Canyon beat Spanish Fork Dons 64-55 to improve to 2-0 this preseason. The Chargers pulled away in the second quarter with both Maia Rhay and Elina Mortensen doing much of the damage, scoring 23 and 21 points respectively. On the other side, Emily Gwillian, Gracyn Cook, and Olivia Roberts kept the Dons (1-2) competitive with respective point totals of 15, 14 and 12. While the Dons outperformed the Chargers at the line, making 12-of-21 from the stripe, it was the Chargers’ effective field goal shooting that marked the difference between the two teams.

In a matchup of top programs in 6A, the Skyridge Falcons triumphed over Fremont Silverwolves, 50-47. Merceius Mili paced the Falcons with 13 points, with Shae Toole and Ellah Oeser adding 10 each to the tally. For Fremont, Syncere Langston and Ama Herrick both contributed 12 points each for the Silverwolves. Despite a strong final quarter from Fremont, the initial lead taken by Skyridge in the first half (31-22) proved decisive.

The Beaver Beavers came out on top against the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs with a score of 51-37. Gentry Brown led the scoring for the Beavers with an impressive 23 points. On the Mustangs’ end, Kinsey Plewe was a standout player delivering 13 points. Although the teams were tied at 14 points each in the first quarter, the Beavers pulled ahead in the second and maintained their lead for the rest of the game.

Timpview Thunderbirds boosted their record to 2-1 with a hard-fought 45-39 win over Riverton Silverwolves. The Thunderbirds outscored Riverton 17-8 in the second quarter, a margin that proved decisive. Lina Ballin led Timpview’s scoring with 14 points, including two vital 3-pointers, and Rayli Galea’i contributed a solid 10 points. For Riverton, Faythe Stauffer’s 16 points topped their scoring chart, but couldn’t snatch the victory.

Orem Tigers marked their first victory of the season, dominating Park City Miners 38-30, raising their standing to 1-1 while Park City slipped to 1-2. Orem’s Anna Thayer led the scoring with eight points, aided by Elle Rasmussen’s six points, which included a decisive 3-pointer. Despite a valiant 12-point effort from Liada Liles, the Miners could not overcome the deficit.

Jordan pulled away for the preseason win with a 14-3 edge in the third quarter, leading to a 47-39 victory over the Mountain View Bruins. Tess Joseph of the Beetdiggers (1-1) notched 24 points, standing out as the top scorer. Jaycee Carlson kept the fight alive for the Bruins (1-2) with an impressive 26 points.

The Cedar City Reds improved to 3-0 with a commanding 67-34 win over the North Sanpete Hawks who now stand at 1-2 for the season. The Reds established jumped out fast to a 23-7 first quarter lead, and Gabby Gomez was the top scorer for the Reds with 16 points and Kiara Hansen adding another 14. For the Hawks, the lead scorers were Malia Schlappi and Evey Kendall, both scoring seven each.

Alta Hawks trounced Granger Lancers with a decisive 61-14 victory pivoting on a powerful opening quarter where they amassed a 17-point lead. The Hawks improved their record to 2-1, while the Lancers dropped to 1-3. Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu led the Hawks with 24 points and nine rebounds, with solid support from Aolele Liava’a who pocketed nine points, three rebounds and contributed seven assists. For the Lancers, the highest scoring player was Haylie Harper with seven points.

In a commanding show, Bountiful registered its win of the season, beating Morgan Trojans 57-22. Pushing their record to 1-2, the Redhawks showed their strength from the onset with a quick 16-4 start in the first quarter. Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey and Milika Sataula delivered impressive performances, scoring 17 and 10 points respectively. From Morgan, Kaydence Wardell and Eva Birkeland each contributed five points, but fell short of closing the gap.

Judge Memorial (4-0) claimed a decisive victory against the Highland Rams, 65-31 on Tuesday. Elyah Ocampo led the Bulldogs with 20 points, sinking three from beyond the arch, while Esther Analjok contributed 16 points. On the Rams’ side, Kennedy Gurgel was the highest scorer with 10 points.

The North Sevier Wolves outscored the Millard Eagles, 61-49, on Tuesday. Brooklin Goble led the scoring for the Wolves with 17 points, while Sydney Braman put up an impressive 23 points for the Eagles. The game revealed an energetic final quarter by the Wolves who outscored the Eagles 26-10 sealing their victory. The Wolves now hold a 1-1 record, while the Millard Eagles stand at 0-2.

Sharlee Price and Lexie Davenport each scored 11 points as the Union Cougars prevailed over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle 44-37. For Juan Diego, Ayen Kuath led with 11 points. The Cougars turned the game around in their favor with a strong final quarter, outscoring the Soaring Eagle 17-10. The results have the Cougars standing at 1-3 while the Soaring Eagle fall to 1-4.

The Cedar Valley Aviators secured a close win over the Cottonwood Colts, 53-49, on Tuesday night. For the Aviators, Ellie Larson, Olivia Kaaihue and Gabby Hudson all contributed equally to the scoreboard with 10 points each. Alivia Hutton was the highest scorer for the Colts with 15 points. The game was fiercely competed throughout, as evident from the tie at 40-40 at the end of the third quarter. However, the Aviators managed to outscore the Colts in the final quarter to secure the win, advancing their record to 2-0, while the Colts fall to 1-2.

The Manti Templars emerged victorious over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs with a final score of 52-38. Carlie Thompson led the Templars with 13 points, closely followed by Cadee Alder with 12 points. Maile Ha’o was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 8 points. The Templars held a slight lead in the first half (30-27), extending it in the second half to secure their win. This leaves the Templars with a 2-0 standing, and the Bulldogs move to a 1-3 record.

Delta Rabbits jumped out fast and rolled to the 42-17 win over American Leadership. Ebony Dodoo was the highest scorer for the Rabbits with 13 points, while the Eagles’ top scorer was A. Decker with 11 points. The Rabbits displayed a dominant first half performance, leading 26-2, and maintained their lead to the end. The victory leaves the Rabbits with a 2-0 standing, and the Eagles with a 0-1 record.

The North Summit Braves bested the Summit Academy Bears with a decisive score of 68-45 to open the season with a victory. For the Braves, Hartlynn Richins and Chezlie Langston made notable contributions, earning an impressive 22 points each. On the Bears’ side, Avery Backus scored 16 points and Kita Holmes followed closely with 12 points. The Braves had a commanding performance from the beginning, holding a lead of 31-22 at halftime which they continued to extend till the end.

Box Elder Bees notched a 53-44 victory over Sky View Bobcats as Kamri Andersen led the way with 16 points, with Madi Thurgood adding 12 points. Sky View, now with a 1-1 record, had Makena Smart topping their score sheet with 15 points, supported by Claire Fischer and Karlee Allen each contributing seven points.

The West Panthers clawed back in the fourth quarter to secure a 58-55 victory over Viewmont Vikings for their first win of the season, while the Vikings drop to 0-2. Kylee Falatea led West with 17 points, while Mara Mickelson topped the Viewmont scoreboard with 18. Additional contributions came from West’s Fina Tuha with 10 points, and Aubrey Mulitalo from Viewmont with 14.

The top-ranked Lone Peak Knights rolled past the Layton Lancers 87-27, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Leading the Knights’ offense were Naia Tanuvasa with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, and Shawnee Nordstrom next with 20 points. For Layton, Oakley Homer emerged as the top scorer with eight points. Lone Peak jumped out fast, building a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and stretching it to 51-15 by halftime.

The Pine View Panthers overcame a slow start to beat the Virgin Valley Bulldogs, 40-34. Reese Gustin led the scoring for the Panthers with 13 points. While the Bulldogs had a promising start, leading 26-13 at halftime, the Panthers made an impressive comeback in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 27-8.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.