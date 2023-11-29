Grizzlies 105, Jazz 91: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong side of the Memphis Grizzlies’ first home win of the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies beat the Jazz, 105-91.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: David Roddy, in just the sixth start of his NBA career, scored 19 points including going 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: FedEx Forum gets this distinction for the night. Shortly after the second half started, the lights went out in the middle of the game. The players were waiting around for about five minutes while the problem was corrected.

35%: The Jazz just couldn’t get the shots to fall and finished the night shooting a sub-par 34-of-90 from the field. In particular it was their interior shots that weren’t falling because they shot 41% from 3. On shots inside the 3-point line the Jazz shot just 35%.

23: The Grizzlies scored 23 fast break points, while the Jazz finished with just nine points of their own on the break.

12: In missing so many interior shots, you would have liked to see the Jazz fight a lot more for some offensive boards, but they were matched on the offensive glass by the Grizzlies with both teams finishing with 12 offensive rebounds. In the end, the Grizzlies outrebounded the Jazz, 56-51.

Best of the best: Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 20 points, but he also racked up an incredible six blocks on the night.

Worst of the worst: Talen Horton-Tucker played 24 minutes and was just 2-of-12 (16.7%) from the field.