How the Merriam-Webster Dictionary word of the year helps people build mental resilience

Merriam-Webster Dictionary has a long-standing tradition of posting the top word of the year, and this year it was “authentic.”

The dictionary explained that in 2023, “authentic” had “a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media.”

The editor of the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Peter Sokolowski, told The Associated Press, “We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity. What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.”

What is the true meaning of authenticity?

University of California, Berkeley, described authenticity as the following four characteristics:



“Bringing one’s ‘whole self’ to work or a relationship rather than putting on a fake face to please others.

Speaking one’s mind and letting others know where they stand on things, even if what they have to say isn’t particularly popular.

Taking responsibility for one’s actions and not blaming them on someone else.

Keeping promises; following through on the things they say they will do for themselves and others.”

What is the value of authenticity?

A study published by Frontiers in Neurology in August 2023 suggests authenticity can make a person more resilient throughout their life and decrease stress.

Researchers surveyed undergraduates impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. They assessed how authentic the young college students believed themselves to be on the authenticity scale. Those who scored themselves lower reported higher stress levels nine weeks after the hurricane than those with higher authenticity scores.

The publication also referred to a study which found authenticity to be correlated with life satisfaction and high self-esteem, while negatively associated with anxiety and depression. It described authenticity as “an important aspect of healthy psychological functioning and positive subjective well-being.”

Researchers of the study Brian Goldman and Michael Kernis said, “Other research has found that self-determination (i.e., autonomous self-regulation) is related to higher levels of, and more stable, feelings of self-worth”

How can authenticity help dementia patients?

Being authentic not only helps an individual’s own mental health, but the study showed authenticity helping caregivers work with dementia patients more effectively.

Patients with dementia have a complicated view of the self, since many can’t remember current aspects of their life. However, the study lists ways to help people with dementia still feel like themselves, including using visual art eduction. It said, “The self persists despite cognitive impairment or dementia and that a participatory artistic intervention may promote authentic living in people with dementia in care homes.”

The study also urges caregivers to be more authentic when interacting with dementia patients. The example included describes a person with dementia searching for a family member who already passed away. Though it’s easier to go along with the patient than tell them the truth, acting authentically can improve the relationship between the caregiver and the patient, grounding it in reality.

“If caregivers of older people apply concepts of authenticity to both understanding the person for whom they care and to their own experience in a caring role, this may improve resilience and prevent burnout,” the study included.

Authenticity builds trust not only with dementia patients, friends, family, co-workers and more, but it helps individuals trust themselves.

