These are the top 9 Christmas destinations in the U.S.

A new Cloudwards survey has unveiled the most popular dream Christmas destinations, and each offers incredible opportunities for holiday fun and travel.

The survey collected data from dozens of countries to study global trends and examined data from each state in the U.S. to determine which cities Americans would most like to visit over the holidays.

While the most popular international destination for Americans is Vienna, the survey also asked residents of each state to name their dream Christmas destination within the U.S.

Top U.S. Christmas destinations

While no cities in Utah made the list, several Western cities were mentioned, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Solvang, California; Portland, Oregon, and Denver, Colorado.

Chicago, Illinois

According to Cloudwards, seven states — Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana and Colorado — named the Windy City their top holiday travel destination. Chicago is known for its holiday celebrations, including its renowned German-style Christmas market and Millennium Park’s giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink.

Branson, Missouri

This one may surprise some, as it is not as big or well-known as Chicago, but was also the most popular destination for seven states. Branson’s official website promises it offers “an authentic Ozark Mountain Christmas,” with Christmas shows, a theme park holiday event, holiday markets and a tour of over 700 Christmas trees.

Leavenworth, Washington

Next on the list, this Bavarian-themed city brings a European Christmas feel to the Pacific Northwest. Visit the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, go skiing at a nearby resort or participate in the downtown “Christmastown” activities.

Helen, Georgia

Another Bavarian-themed village, this town is entirely lit up with strings of Christmas lights for the holiday season. Watch its annual Christmas parade, take a carriage ride through the streets or ride the Georgia Mountain Coaster past the town’s picturesque vistas.

Boston, Massachusetts

This New England city offers lights and holiday markets like every other city on the list, but what really sets it apart is the incredible range of holiday performances you can see. Book tickets for The Nutcracker with the prestigious Boston Ballet or sing along to a Holiday Pops concert at the Boston Symphony Hall.

New York City, New York

The Big Apple tied with Helen and Boston for the third most popular U.S. Christmas destination, thanks to its Christmas activities and destinations in popular spots like Times Square and Rockefeller Center.

New York was also the third most popular worldwide destination for non-American travelers, with countries like Bolivia, Guatemala and Mexico among those who named it as their top holiday destination.

Las Vegas, Nevada

This was the preferred holiday vacation spot for people in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, thanks to its never-ending entertainment. While the Strip is always lit up, Las Vegas gets decked out in even more lights when Santa comes to town, making it a great place for holiday sightseeing.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Two states listed Philadelphia as their most popular Christmas destination, proving you don’t have to be an Eagles fan to enjoy this city during the holidays. The Christmas Village is one of the city’s main attractions, but you should also make sure to visit the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Tied with Philly, with two states electing to visit, Gatlinburg is another great choice for holiday travel. Known as the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this town offers incredible natural attractions and traditional holiday events.

The final 10

Each of the following cities were also mentioned on the list, as they were each the top choice for at least one state:

