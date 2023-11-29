Hunter Biden offers to testify to Congress

Hunter Biden is taking matters into his own hands by agreeing to testify in front of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in a public hearing on Dec. 13.

His attorney, Abbe David Lowell, detailed his terms in a 21⁄ 2 -page letter to committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday, after President Joe Biden’s son was subpoenaed in early November.

“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” wrote Lowell.

He said Biden’s legal team offered to meet or speak with the Oversight Committee on more than one occasion.

“You never responded, but now, in what appears to be a Hail Mary pass with your team behind in the score and time running out, you have subpoenaed or demanded interviews of Hunter Biden” along with a long list of family members and business associates, the letter, obtained by Fox News, said.

“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” Lowell wrote. “A public proceeding would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements.”

Comer issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the letter, rejecting the request and accusing Hunter Biden of playing by his own rules, which “won’t stand with House Republicans.”

“Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13,” the Kentucky representative said. “We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have the opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, called Comer and Oversight Committee Republicans’ decision to reject Biden’s request an “epic humiliation.”

“What an epic humiliation for our colleagues and what a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it,” he said in a statement on X.

Of Comer’s insistence to interview Hutner Biden behind closed doors, Raskin said, “What the Republicans fear most is sunlight and the truth.”

The GOP House Oversight Committee uncovered evidence of then-Vice President Biden’s involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings with his son’s clients in China, Russia and Ukraine, which led to millions in financial gain for Hunter Biden and other family members, as the Deseret News previously reported.

This raised ethical questions about whether the president acted within legal bounds, leading to a potential impeachment inquiry into President Biden. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told the Republican conference to expect the inquiry to be brought to a floor vote in the coming weeks, as The Hill reported.

In addition to the House investigation, Hunter Biden has been hit with three firearm-related felony charges, with tax crime charges expected to come. The White House has denied President Biden’s involvement in any family business.