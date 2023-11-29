High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

The Maeser Prep Lions delivered a decisive victory against the Telos Titans, prevailing 69-36. The Lions, improving their record to 1-2, widened the margin in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to the Titans’ 12. For the Lions, Kale Garner, Jaden Garner, Jerry Gadd and Johnny Cannon all contributed 10 points apiece, with Jaden Garner sinking two three-pointers.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings carved out a narrow 83-80 victory against the Davis Darts. Trailing after three quarters, the Vikings outscored the Darts 24-12 in the fourth quarter for the win. Ryker Mikkelsen led the Vikings with 15 points, supported by a strong team effort from Milo Johansson and Ethan Hillyard each contributing 12, and Andrew Anderson with 11. Meanwhile, the Darts put up a strong fight with both Zach Fisher and Coleman Atwater netting 22 points each.

The Uintah Utes clinched a convincing 76-59 victory over Moffat, Colorado. The Utes took an early lead, setting the pace with a 24-13 first quarter and maintained their lead throughout the game. Uintah’s top performances came from JJ Jenson, who led with 21 points and Dauson Gardiner, contributing 20 points.

The Hillcrest Huskies pulled off a 57-47 victory over the Mountain Ridge Sentinels on Tuesday. Despite an early lead from the Sentinels, the Huskies had an explosive third quarter, outscoring the Sentinels 18-9. The Huskies’ Zach Tanner led all scorers with 18 points, with Rhett Robinson contributing an additional 13 points, and Damani Wilkerson adding in 11. Will Lindsay was the top-scorer for the Sentinels, contributing 12 points.

The Orem Tigers clawed their way to a 62-57 victory against the Olympus Titans, despite trailing by 17 points at halftime. A pivotal third quarter saw the Tigers outscore the Titans 21-9, which set the stage for their win. Jax Allen led the Tigers with 19 points, assisted by respectable contributions from Asher Young, Chance Dastrup, and Kai Wesley, who scored 14, 12, and 10 points respectively. The Titans were spearheaded by Reef Smylie’s 21 points and Dutch DowDell’s 15 points. The Tigers now sit at a 1-1 record, whilst the Titans are at 0-1.

In a closely contested match, the Fremont Silverwolves edged past the Ridgeline Riverhawks, 57-52. The Silverwolves surged ahead in the second quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks 25-17 and maintained their lead for the rest of the game. Top scorer for Fremont was Hunter Hansen with 20 points, followed by Easton Duft and Ryker Saunders who contributed 15 and 11 points respectively. Jagger Francom led scoring for the Riverhawks with an impressive 20 points, backed up by Carson Cox’s 14 points. Fremont’s record is now 3-0, while Ridgeline stands at 0-1.

In a tightly contested battle, the Canyon View Falcons emerged victorious against the Pine View Panthers, clinching a 61-59 win. Forces behind Canyon View’s win were Felps Sanders with 20 points and Traie Buhler contributing 16 points. On the Panthers’ side, Nash Schroeder stood out with 19 points while Griffen Shepherd and Trevor Condie added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Cottonwood Colts clinched a hard-fought 74-67 victory over the Northridge Knights. The Colts, benefiting from John Rosevear’s team-leading 27 points and Luke Park’s 20 points, maintained a lead throughout the game. The Knights, despite a valiant effort led by Logan Birt’s 20 points, could not bridge the gap. The Colts extend their winning streak to 2-0, while the Knights now sit at 0-3.

The Bonneville Lakers narrowly beat the Bear River Bears with a final score of 54-52. The Lakers leveraged a robust first quarter, where they forged a 23-12 lead. Nick Sebehar’s outstanding 21 points and Hayden Ashbridge’s 10 points significantly contributed to Bonneville’s success. For the Bears, Gehrig Marble and Kyver Jensen played pivotal roles, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Syracuse Titans edged out a close 52-50 victory against the Roy Royals. The Titans rallied for the win by overcoming a nine-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Syracuse’s top scorers included Terik Hamblin with a total of 16 points and Joshua Godfrey who added 11. For the Royals, Dahlen Pontius and Colby Frokjer were the standout performers, scoring 16 and 12 points respectively.

Securing their first season win, the Park City Miners outran the Taylorsville Warriors for the 59-50 win. Cameron Wilson led Park City with 23 points, while Luke Rice and Bridger Lapine both added nine points. Despite a strong offensive effort from Kobe Allen of the Warriors, who amassed a game-high 25 points, the Warriors’ comeback in the last quarter fell short.

The Layton Lancers powered to a comprehensive 85-61 win over the Copper Hills Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Lancers consistently outscored the Grizzlies across all four quarters, led by Karter Miller with 19 points and Mekhi Martin contributing 17. The Grizzlies’ offensive response was spearheaded by Isaiah Reiser with 24 points and Tyler McVey adding 16 points.

The undefeated Ogden Tigers claimed a decisive 55-25 victory over the Waterford Ravens. In a second-quarter surge, the Tigers distanced themselves from the Ravens, amassing a 30-16 lead by halftime. Points were well-distributed among the Tigers, with Stockton Marriott and Bingham Call tying for top-scorer honours with 14 points each, closely followed by 12 points from Teegan Porter. For the Ravens, the game’s lead scorers were Preston Jenkins and Julian Cheffings, each contributing a team-high 6 points. With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-0, while the Ravens fall to 0-2.

In a tightly contested game, the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles rallied past Payson for the 68-63 win to improve to 3-0 on the season. Matthew Peterson led the Golden Eagles’ offense with 19 points, while Brogan Miles supported with 15 points. Kamika Wesley of the Lions put up an impressive 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Golden Eagles.

The Juab Wasps secured a solid 54-44 victory over Providence Hall Patriots. The third quarter was particularly decisive, with the Wasps outscoring the Patriots 19-10. Austin Park and Braxton Hooper had standout performances for the Wasps, each contributing 17 points. Evan Fraser was the high scorer for the Patriots with 21 points, and Dallin Wells also added 15 points. This win moves the Wasps to 2-0 for the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-3.

The Milford Tigers triumphed over the Millard Eagles for a 50-43 victory behind a dominant second half. The Tigers showed their claws in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 17-8 to mount a successful comeback. Sadler Barnes had an exceptional game for the Tigers, delivering 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, and six blocks. Kilo Tsosie also posted a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds along with 16 points. Stockton Stevens led the Eagles’ effort with 11 points.

Timpanogos Timberwolves cruised past Ben Lomond Scots with a commanding 83-53 win, improving their record to 3-0. A dominant 29-point fourth quarter proved decisive for the Timberwolves. Jaxen McCuistion starred with 30 points while Jack Johnson and Steven LaPray added 12 and 11 points respectively. Ben Lomond fell to 0-2 despite a 28-point performance from Jake East.

The Weber Warriors outscored Spanish Fork 38-19 in the second half to pull away for the 67-55. After a first half that saw them trailing by seven points, the Warriors rebounded with a big advantage in the second half, 38-19. Hunter Schenck led all scorers with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Support from Malachi Spencer, scoring 15 points, and Jordan Oberholtzer, with 13, secured the win. Ryan Olsen led the Dons with 12 points.

The Skyline Eagles sealed their win against the Cyprus Pirates in the last quarter, pulling away for the 55-49 win. The Eagles (2-0), trailing after the first half, managed a comeback in the final quarter with a strong 22 point finish. Skyline’s David Rasmussen led the scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Koli Fosita put up 15 points for the Pirates.

The Murray Spartans narrowly overcame the Highland Rams with a score of 70-64 at the latter’s home ground. Quinton Christman led the charge for the undefeated Spartans (2-0) with an impressive 26 points, including seven 3-pointers. Isaiah Beh contributed 12 points to the winning effort. Although Isaiah Drisdom put up 23 points for the Rams, they couldn’t hold onto their lead from the second and third quarters, pushing their record to 2-1.

Brighton Bengals overpowered Riverton Silverwolves 70-44 to improve to 2-0 this preseason. Brighton outscored Riverton in every quarter as it was led by Josh Mawhinney with 19 points and Bradley Easton’s 15 points. Riverton’s top scorer was Ben Barrus with 15 points.

The South Summit Wildcats defeated the Duchesne Eagles on their home court with a score of 71-44, improving to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats took a commanding lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 20-7, creating a gap the Eagles (0-1) couldn’t close. Logan Woolstenhulme and Gage McKee led for the Wildcats, scoring 26 and 16 points respectively, while Cam Harris added 13 points, including three from beyond the arc.

The Grand Red Devils delivered a resounding win over the Monticello Buckaroos, scoring 88-38. The Red Devils established a solid early lead, scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone. Lane Berry was indeed the star for the Red Devils, topping the charts with 21 points. Wyatt Toney and JT Dowd also added significant contributions with 14 and 12 points, respectively. The Buckaroos’ standout performer was Curtis Bunker, who scored 18 points.

The Lehi Pioneers secured a solid 86-68 win over the Salem Hills Skyhawks led by Cooper Lewis’ impressive performance as he scored 29 points, followed by notable contributions from Easton Hawkins with 16 points and Grayson Brousseau adding 12. The Skyhawks’ frontman Chase DeGraffenried led his team with 25 points supported by Ethan Hopkins and Aaron Hable, each scoring 10 points.

