Mike Pence on faith, family and the ‘Billy Graham Rule’

Former Vice President Mike Pence got candid about his faith, his family and his political future in a new interview with The Christian Post.

He spoke at length about his effort to remain close to his wife and kids while serving as governor of Indiana and then vice president, and why he wants all working parents to make it home in time for dinner.

“When I think about the concern that tens of millions of Americans have for the future of this country, I want to encourage people, ‘Focus on your own, make your family a priority,’” Pence told The Christian Post. “I hold the view that faith makes a family, and family makes a life. And in these busy days, I hope they go home for dinner.”

Mike Pence and the Billy Graham Rule

As Pence noted, his interest in prioritizing family togetherness stems from his faith. So does his interest in following the “Billy Graham Rule” and protecting his marriage.

“The rule, named after evangelist Billy Graham, is a practice of avoiding situations that might be perceived as compromising to one’s marriage,” The Christian Post reported.

Throughout his political career, Pence chose not to dine alone with women (besides his wife) or go alone to parties where alcohol was served. He told The Christian Post that the steps he took to protect his marriage did not prevent women from being valued members of his team, but did give them a “respectful work environment.”

“It was remarkable that we were being criticized for putting a premium on respecting our marriage and avoiding the appearance of impropriety and also creating conditions in the workplace that were respectful of the men and women that worked with us,” Pence said.

Pence added that he is pleased to see more people talking about how to build safer work environments after the #MeToo movement raised awareness of workplace issues.

Mike Pence 2024

Pence formally launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in June. During his time on the campaign trail, he emphasized his opposition to abortion, support for Israel and interest in championing values like civility.

His message failed to catch on with Republican voters, according to The Associated Press.

“An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (survey) from August found that the majority of U.S. adults, 57%, viewed Pence negatively, with only 28% having a positive view,” the AP reported in October.

Pence suspended his presidential campaign on Oct. 28 at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. He said it had become clear to him that “this is not my time” and that he had “no regrets,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Pence called on his fellow Republicans to stay focused on “what matters most.”

“I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family and the constitution of the United States of America,” he said.

In his interview with The Christian Post, Pence said he’s open to future opportunities to serve the country, especially if they involve family-related issues like abortion or adoption.

“The American people, he said, are ‘the most faith-filled, freedom-loving, generous, hardworking, and idealistic people the world has ever known’ — and he hopes the U.S. government will someday match the caliber of its citizens,” The Christian Post reported.

Mike Pence book

Pence’s new interview with The Christian Post was timed with the release of his latest book, “Go Home for Dinner: Advice on How Faith Makes a Family and Family Makes a Life,” which he co-wrote with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.

Pence is also the author of “So Help Me God,” an autobiography released last year.