Culver’s brings back a fan-favorite concrete and introduces a holiday-inspired treat

Culver’s is introducing a new frozen treat this holiday season, and resurrecting a fan favorite.

The fast-food chain is bring back Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixers for a second year while also launching a Frozen Cocoa Shake, which both feature “creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard perfectly blended with hot cocoa mix and topped with real whipped cream,” per Culver’s. The new shake has a similar flavor to the favorite Cocoa Concrete but it is mixed with milk and more drinkable.

The Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer and Shake are officially back! pic.twitter.com/uZK4fdM9W5 — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) November 27, 2023

“Last holiday season, Culver’s delighted guests with a signature twist on hot cocoa by introducing the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer. This year, the brand is not only bringing back the fan-favorite Concrete Mixer — it’s serving up even more holiday cheer by adding a new Frozen Cocoa Shake!” Culver’s announced, per TMJ4 News.

Both holiday-inspired desserts are available now through Feb. 4, or while supplies last. You can snag the treat at Culver’s restaurants nationwide.

“The treats are a perfect blend of Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and hot cocoa mix, topped with real whipped cream,” Culver’s says, per TMJ4 News. “The Concrete Mixer is a thick and creamy mixture best enjoyed with a spoon, while the Shake combines Fresh Frozen custard with farm fresh milk for a smooth, drinkable delight.”