The 10 best Christmas gifts for book lovers

So your favorite person is a bookworm, huh? You don’t want to give them yet another Barnes & Noble gift card for Christmas this year?

Not to fear — if you’re racking your brain on what to give your bookworm this year, here are 10 Christmas gift ideas (that aren’t just books).

What are the best gifts for someone who loves to read?

1. Bookmarks

Etsy has some pretty fantastic one of a kind bookmarks, including tons of different styles ranging from crochet to resin.

Bookmarks are also easy to DIY if you’re feeling particularly crafty. One idea you can make (but you can also buy on Esty) is bookshelf tracker bookmark where you write the names of books you’ve read on little book spines drawn on the card stock bookmark.

2. Personalized book stamp

With five different designs and four different stamp types, this Etsy seller has found a way to ensure you’re book will always be yours. A circular stamp says, “From the library of (insert name),” and a rectangular design says, “This book belongs to (insert name), read it, love it, return it.”

The Stamp Maker also offers customizable “From the Library of” stamps, on sale for around $20. Their website also offers quick one-day shipping.

3. Reading journals

Papier has reading journals with “space to review 32 books, with 4 pages per review, 8 pages worth of reading wish lists for you to fill out, a tracker to note books you’ve borrowed and lent, journaling prompts for thoughtful reviews or book club chats, pages to write down your most-loved reads, an address list for favorite bookstores, websites and spots to read and lists of book recommendations curated by the Papier team.” Prices for their journals hover around $30.

Lists of other good reading journals are also available on Amazon.

4. Letter writing kit

While you can collect your own supplies for a letter writing kit at Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Target and more, Belle and Union has several packages with envelopes, cards, loose paper and wax seals. Ink & Lead has similar more colorful sets, and Botanica Paper Co. has letters and envelopes packages with floral designs.

5. Books!

If you’re not sure what kind of books your loved one actually wants to read, you could try finding their Goodreads profile or seeing if they have a Pinterest board dedicated to books.

If you can’t find a specific book they want, remember, everyone loves a good classic. Penguin Books compiled a list of 100 must-read books, and Pan Macmillan published a list of “classic books to read at least once in your lifetime.”

6. Litograph throw blanket

If you know your loved one has a specific favorite book, Litographs sells book-themed throw blankets. Their website describes the product, “Litographs blankets are super soft and the perfect weight to use alone as a throw or with your bedding.”

Blankets are inspired by tons of authors, including Jane Austen, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Victor Hugo, George Orwell, Robert Frost, Oscar Wilde and even some musical artists like the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

7. A journal

Journals can be bought at Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and Staples. More personalized and unique ones can also be bought at Rifle Paper Co. and Zazzle.

If your loved one wants a more manly looking journal, Amazon and Barnes & Noble have great options.

8. Book cover art print

Art and literature go hand in hand for a lot of people, and if your loved one loves art as much as they love books, this may be a good option.

Candles Book describes their products, “Vintage book covers and illustrations on posters and canvas prints are designed to be both eye-catching and convey information, so give your home a facelift and let your walls speak up.”

Etsy also has a wide variety of unique and classic art prints inspired by literature.

9. Clip-on book lights

Darkness will not get in the way of your favorite book lover’s reading ventures after this Christmas if you gift them a clip-on book light. Amazon, Mighty Bright, Target and Boncharge all have great options for this gift.

10. Author themed candles

Paddywax sells candles inspired by authors. The website describes, “For all the bibliophiles in our lives, we present the Library scented candle collection. Pairing favorite quotes with exquisite fragrances, we pay homage to the literary greats.”

John Steinbeck, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Charlotte Bronte, Frederick Douglass, Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare and more have candles dedicated to their works. On each candle is one of their notable quotes. For example, Shakespeare’s candle says, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”