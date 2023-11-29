Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 30, 2023 | 
Here are the BYU players who received All-Big 12 honors for 2023 season

Tyler Batty, Ryan Rehkow and Kingsley Suamataia among the BYU players who earned all-conference recognition

By Jay Drew
BYU defensive end Tyler Batty encourages fans as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Nov. 18, 2023.

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty encourages the fans as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Batty was named to the All-Big 12 second team Wednesday.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

To nobody’s surprise after BYU finished in a three-way tie for 11th in its first football season in the Big 12, the Cougars did not place any players on the conference’s first team, or have any players win individual honors.

However, 10 BYU players did earn some sort of recognition when the all-conference teams were announced Wednesday.

The league’s 14 head coaches vote for the awards, but are not allowed to vote for their own players.

Related

Junior punter Ryan Rehkow, junior defensive end Tyler Batty and sophomore left tackle Kingsley Suamataia earned All-Big 12 second-team honors.

BYU players who earned honorable mention recognition included: cornerback Eddie Heckard, cornerback Kamden Garrett, receiver Darius Lassiter, tight end Isaac Rex, offensive lineman Paul Maile, cornerback Jakob Robinson and linebacker Max Tooley.

Batty was also honored in the coaches’ voting with two honorable mention recognitions for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Rehkow, who lost out on the first-team honor to Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara, was also recognized with Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honorable mention. Rehkow averaged 48.4 yards per punt, second-best in the nation.

Suamataia, who is projected to be selected in April’s NFL draft, is also on the 2023 Outland Trophy watch list and was a preseason All-Big 12 pick by College Football News, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. He is a junior academically.

Here are the Big 12’s individual award winners

  • Offensive Player of The Year — Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB.
  • Defensive Player of The Year — T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, DL.
  • Offensive Newcomer of The Year — Adonai Mitchell, Texas, WR.
  • Defensive Newcomer of The Year — Austin Booker, Kansas, DL.
  • Offensive Freshman of The Year — Rocco Becht, Iowa State, QB.
  • Defensive Freshmen of The Year — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, LB & Ben Roberts, Texas Tech, LB.
  • Special Teams Player of The Year — Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, P.
  • Offensive Lineman of The Year — Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, OL.
  • Defensive Lineman of The Year — Byron Murphy II, Texas, DL.
  • Chuck Neinas Coach of The Year — Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 19th season.
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, left, blocks defensive end Isaiah Bagnah as the Cougars practice in Provo, March 17, 2023.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia blocks defensive end Isaiah Bagnah as the Cougars practice in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

