Why Post Malone, John Legend and others are hanging out at Elvis’ home

Elvis Presley was a big fan of Christmas — so much so that he always put up decorations early and kept them on display through his Jan. 8 birthday, per Graceland.com. It’s a tradition the Graceland estate in Memphis still honors more than 40 years after Presley’s death.

Now, to help usher in the holiday season, several musicians have gathered in Elvis’ decorated home to celebrate his love of Christmas and to perform his music (the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll recorded two Christmas albums during his career).

Here’s a look at the “Christmas at Graceland” special, which aired Nov. 29 on NBC.

Who performed in ‘Christmas at Graceland’?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the following musicians performed in “Christmas at Graceland”:



Post Malone.

Lana Del Rey.

Lainey Wilson.

The War and Treaty.

John Legend.

Alanis Morissette.

Kacey Musgraves.

Kane Brown.

Most of the artists who performed fall in the rock, country and pop genres. And a number of them have performed Elvis songs in the past. Brown recently released a duet of “Blue Christmas” and Post Malone performed an Elvis tribute with Keith Urban in 2019. At that same tribute, Legend performed “A Little Less Conversation.”

On Wednesday night, NBC released Lana Del Rey’s performance of “Unchained Melody.”

What else to expect from ‘Christmas at Graceland’

The special was executive produced by Presley’s granddaughter, Emmy-nominated actress Riley Keough, who made appearances throughout the program. “Christmas at Graceland” also featured “never before broadcast footage of Elvis,” Billboard reported.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

“Christmas at Graceland” marks the first time the estate has “opened its doors to host a televised concert,” according to People.

How to watch ‘Christmas at Graceland’

The one-hour special aired Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. MST on NBC and Peacock.

“Christmas at Graceland” comes a year after Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” hit theaters. “Priscilla,” a Sofia Coppola-directed film that explores the singer’s life through the eyes of his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, is currently in theaters.

What were Elvis’ biggest Christmas songs?

“Elvis’ Christmas Album” is reportedly the top-selling holiday album of all time in the United States, according to Billboard. At least two tracks from that album continue to find success on the charts today.

In 2013 — several decade after its release — “Blue Christmas” hit No. 11 on Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart, which launched in 2011. “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)” hit No. 22 on that same chart in 2015, per Billboard.

Other popular songs on “Elvis’ Christmas Album” include “Santa Claus is Back in Town” and “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me).”