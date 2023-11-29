Footlong cookies are coming to Subway

National Cookie Day is approaching, and Subway has announced that a footlong cookie will be added to its menu starting Dec. 4.

At four locations in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York City, Subway will be offering a buy one footlong sandwich, get one footlong cookie free deal, per National Restaurant News.

Subway celebrated National Cookie Day in 2022 by selling limited edition footlong cookies, and since the dessert was received so well, Subway vice president Paul Fabre said the item will appear on the menu even after National Cookie Day, Boston 25 News reported.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Fabre said, according to PR Newswire.

“At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm — right out of the oven,” the vice president added. “It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”

Subway plans to add footlong cookies to menus nationwidehttps://t.co/UJImmdoJaU — KTLA (@KTLA) November 29, 2023

Subway also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, recently that all regular cookie sales in November and December will support the Subway Cares Foundation. The company said, “If anyone asks why we’re eating cookies for lunch we’ll tell them we have a passion for education.”

The foundation’s website explains, “Our mission is to fuel the potential of our future leaders by giving them greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance, and opportunities to help them grow.”

