Former Pitt punter Sam Vander Haar commits to BYU

Former Pitt punter Sam Vander Haar is transferring to BYU, he announced on social media Wednesday night.

Vander Haar punted for Pitt during the 2022 season, booting the ball away 31 times for an average of 38.6 yards per punt. His season-long was 53 yards.

The Melbourne, Australia native worked with Prokick Academy in Australia, the same program that worked with Utah punters Mitch Wishnowsky and Tom Hackett.

“Incredibly honored to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to continue my collegiate and athletic career at Brigham Young University for 2024,” Vander Haar wrote on X. Truly grateful to @JohnnyPKA, @ProkickAus, @Coach_Popp, @kalanifsitake for this amazing opportunity. Let’s work. Go Cougs.”

BYU’s current punter, Ryan Rehkow, would be a senior next season if he chooses to return. Rehkow is second in the nation in average punt distance, booting the ball away 68 times for an average of 48.37 yards per punt, with a season-long of 70 yards.

