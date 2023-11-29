High school boys basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Wayne Badgers carved out a 45-40 victory over the host North Sevier Wolves. The Badgers seized the advantage in the fourth quarter led by Jake Batty, who contributed 14 points, while Ryker Peterson added 11 points. North Sevier’s offensive efforts were led by Brody Bulloch, who scored 10 points, closely followed by Kade Johnson with nine points.

The Herriman Mustangs edged out Hunter Wolverines 71-70 as they narrowly held onto a 16-point halftime lead. A surge in the third and fourth quarters by the Wolverines, led by Dominick Phannolath with 22 points and Uluaki Taukiuvea contributing 21 points, wasn’t enough to overtake the Mustangs. Herriman held their ground with Cale Barclay’s leading 22 points, followed by 17 points from Malcolm Johnson.

The South Summit Wildcats improved to 4-0 after pulling away in the second half for the 51-44 victory over the Emery Spartans. The Wildcats’ Logan Woolstenhulme topped the scoresheet with 15 points, while Cam Harris added 11 points. Despite the home advantage, Emery Spartans slipped to a 1-2 record, their effort led by Luke Justice and Zack Tuttle, who contributed 14 and 13 points respectively. A stronger fourth quarter by the Wildcats helped to secure their victory.

The South Sevier Rams secured a 47-41 victory over the Carbon Dinos, bringing their preseason record to an even 2-2. The Rams had a balanced attack, led by Mackson Bastian and Stockton Roberts who scored 14 and 12 points respectively. The Dinos (1-1) were led by Kahner Raby who racked up 12 points and made 10 rebounds. Despite a second-quarter surge, the Dinos were unable to keep pace with the Rams who maintained a steady lead through the second half.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs improved to 2-1 this preseason with a 59-50 victory over Jordan. Leading by one at the half, the Bulldogs outscored Jordan 23-10 in the third quarter to pull ahead for good. Standout performances included JJ Apathjang with 23 points and Longar Alor contributing 16 points for the Bulldogs. For the Beetdiggers, Ayden Doyle and Trent Benson led their scoring effort with 17 and 14 points respectively, however their efforts couldn’t prevent the team from sliding to an overall 0-3 season record.

In a closely fought contest, Duchesne Eagles triumphed over Rowland Hall Winged Lions 58-55. Duchesne’s offense was spearheaded by Parker Crum, who tallied 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Dallin Porter who contributed an additional 18 points. For Rowland Hall, Luc Dowdle led the scoring with 16 points, closely followed by Noah Bikhazi at 15 points.

The Logan Grizzlies continue their strong start to the season, improving to 3-0 after a resounding 71-53 victory over the Spanish Fork Dons. Jordan Child put up an impressive 31 points for the Grizzlies, with support from Jalen Argyle adding 18 points. The Dons (2-2) were led by Landon Leatherwood with 15 points and Aaron Dunn contributing 14 points. The Grizzlies took control of the game with a dominant third quarter performance, outscoring the Dons by 10 points, which proved pivotal in securing their win.

Gunnison Valley Bulldogs stayed undefeated with a 51-50 victory over the Piute Thunderbirds, improving to 2-0 this preseason. Tyson Tucker led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 17 points, closely followed by Jet Hill with 13 points. The Thunderbirds, now with a 1-1 record, saw notable performances from Jaxon Westwood and Kel Blood who put up 16 and 15 points respectively. The Bulldogs pulled ahead significantly in the second and third quarters, leading to their victory.

Valley handed defending 2A state champ Parowan its third straight loss to open the season on Wednesday with a 56-43 victory. Valley’s success was greatly driven by Bodie Cox and Johnny Cox, both dropping 18 points, with the former hitting five from beyond the arc. In a losing cause, Hunter Bettridge put up 17 points for the Rams, leading his team’s scoring effort.

In the battle of the Eagles, it was Draper APA that came out on top, beating Freedom Prep 63-56. This victory moved Draper APA to a 2-3 season record, while Freedom Prep Academy slid to 0-2. For Draper APA, Ian Campbell and Urban Baldwin led the offensive efforts, each scoring 14 points. For Freedom Prep Academy, their effort was greatly propelled by Ezra C’s standout performance of 25 points.

The Sky View Bobcats clinched a 61-57 win over Box Elder for their second win of the season. Bobcats’ Tanner Davis led the pack with a hefty 33 points, with Liam Guthrie adding 12 points. On the other side of the court, Elijah Kersey almost single-handedly kept the Bees buzzing with an impressive 31 points while Max Isaacson helped with a respectable 14 points. However, it wasn’t enough to save the Bees from sliding to an adverse 0-2 season record.

Clearfield Falcons dominated the Morgan Trojans 87-66, improving their season record to 2-0 while keeping the Trojans winless on the young season. The Falcons’ Peyton Kotter led the scoring with 23 points, with Trace Hansen adding 18 points. Despite Morgan’s loss, Bracken Saunders stood out with 28 points on seven 3-pointers.

The Skyline Eagles soared to a 61-38 victory over Kearns Cougars to improve its record to 3-0 early this season. The Eagles’ Beau Bierman led the game with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kai Sorenson added 13 points. For the Cougars, Mauricio Lemus mustered a team-high 12 points, with Ivan Kaufusi contributing another 11 points.

Maintaining their strong early-season form, the Bountiful Redhawks soared to a 74-56 victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Arturo Garcia led the Redhawks scoring with 18 points, while Bryson Heath and Carson Smith put up 17 and 15 points respectively. On the Aviators’ side, Cedar Valley fell to 0-2 despite commendable efforts by Scott Sorenson, who scored 15 points, and Hunter Larson, who added 14 points. An assertive first half by the Redhawks ultimately proved pivotal in the win.

The American Heritage Patriots improved to 4-2 this preseason with a convincing 77-58 win at Granger on Wednesday. Brady Peery led the scoring for the Patriots with 20 points, followed closely by Niwhai Winitana with 16 points. The game was characterized by a notable third quarter, where the Patriots outscored the Lancers by 11 points. Despite a strong 26-point performance by Daudi Aweyso, the Lancers were unable to bridge the gap, falling to 1-2 this preseason.

Tintic Miners jumped out fast against Milford, building a 26-14 edge after the first quarter as it never looked back in the 66-53 victory. Luke Larsen poured in 22 points for Tintic, along with an impressive contribution of 20 points from Cole Ward. On the Tigers’ side, Colton Barnes led the charge with 20 points, complemented by Kilo Tsosie and Sadler Barnes chipping in 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Panguitch Bobcats triumphed over the Kanab Cowboys 60-55 as it held off a big rally in the fourth quarter to improve to 4-0. Justin Osburn was the high scorer for the Bobcats with 21 points, backed by Cache Eyre with 17 points. The Kanab Cowboys, slipping to 2-2, had notable contributions from Cash Mortensen and Kale Glover scoring 19 and 12 points respectively. The Bobcats’ strong performance in the third quarter proved decisive as it outscored Kanab 24-7.

American Leadership dominated from the outset against Merit Academy for the 104-56 victory. The Eagles’ scoring was spearheaded by Noah Swarnes, who racked up 25 points, including eight three-pointers, aided by Zachariah Swarnes and Jaxon Hunter who contributed 23 and 21 points respectively. Despite the loss, Allan Mendonca put up a solid effort for the Knights with 18 points.

Mount Vernon pulled away from Maeser Prep with a strong fourth quarter for the 58-51 win. Andrew McMurdie became the standout player for the Patriots with 17 points, alongside Gabe Jackson and Max Hrabovsky who scored 16 and 15 points respectively. For the Lions, Jaden Garner showed out with 19 points, followed by Kale Garner with 14 points.

The Delta Rabbits convincingly defeated the Millard Eagles 77-39, raising their season record to 2-1. The Rabbits’ Cai Henderson led with 23 points. Despite their top scorer, Noah Rowell, putting up 12 points, the Eagles fell to 0-5 for the season.

The Provo Bulldogs found their stride against the Park City Miners, securing a decisive 57-32 victory. This win improves their record to 2-2 for the season. The Bulldogs’ top scorer was Aaron Castagnetto, who contributed an impressive 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Cameron Wilson led the Park City team in scoring with seven points in the loss.

Wasatch defeated the Summit Academy Bears 82-57 in their season opener. The Wasps (1-0) seized control in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Bears (2-3) 43-28 to secure a significant advantage. For the Wasps, Conner Hendrickson shone with 18 points, followed by Caleb Smith (13 points), Ethan Moore (11 points), and Sam Lind (10 points). On the Bears’ side, Stewart Woodward put up 15 points including three 3-pointers with a solid backing from Colbyn Draper, who contributed 14 points.

