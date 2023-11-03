Walmart’s Black Friday deals start Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know

Walmart is starting Black Friday deals early this year. The retailer will launch the final of its two Black Friday events on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

When does Walmart’s Black Friday deals start?

The holiday deals will start online on Wednesday at 1 p.m. MST and will then be available in stores at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24, according to Walmart.

Do Walmart+ members get special access to Black Friday deals?

Walmart+ customers will get early access to the savings. On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST, there will be a three-hour window exclusive to Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ members will also have early access to Cyber Monday deals starting on Sunday, Nov. 26, the company said.

How much is a Walmart+ membership?

If you’re wondering if purchasing a Walmart+ membership could be worth it to gain early access to Black Friday, annual membership in Walmart+ currently costs $98 per year.

In addition to getting early access to holiday deals, Walmart+ members get free shipping, grocery deliveries and a Paramount+ Essentials subscription, per the company’s website. Members can also save up to 10 cents per gallon on gas at Walmart gas stations.

What are Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday deals?

Walmart shoppers can get a preview of its Black Friday deals on its Black Friday deals webpage.

Shoppers will be able to save on Apple products, several Barbie playsets, kitchen appliances, Lego sets, mattresses and even tires.

Here are three of Walmart’s biggest Black Friday electronics deals in 2023:



When does Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals start?

Walmart’s 2023 Cyber Monday deals start Sunday, Nov. 26, and run through Monday, Nov. 27. The deals are only available online and will begin at 5 p.m. MST, according to BlackFriday.com.

Walmart+ members will get a three-hour early access window to get a head start on holiday shopping savings.

