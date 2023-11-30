Timberwolves 101, Jazz 90: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz fell to 6-13 on the season with a 101-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Karl-Anthony Towns had an incredibly well-rounded night with a game-high 32 points, shooting 54.5% overall and 57.1% from 3-point range, to go with 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Worst performance: John Collins was 3-of-12 with four fouls and four turnovers and his defense against Towns was not anywhere near where it needed to be.

21: The Jazz committed 19 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Timberwolves, meanwhile Minnesota only committed 12 turnovers for 10 Jazz points.

25: Minnesota got out and ran in transition and the Jazz weren’t able to do much about it. The Timberwolves outscored the Jazz, 25-5, on fast break points.

12: At one point the Jazz actually led this game by 12 points but it swung wide the other way as the Jazz started to fall apart. The T’Wolves led by as many as 20 in an easy win over the Jazz.

Best of the best: In the first game this season without Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves got big games from the players they needed to and proved that their depth is part of the reason they have the best record in the Western Conference.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were outscored 35-19 in the third quarter.