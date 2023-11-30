Ron DeSantis-Gavin Newsom debate: How to watch and what to expect

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are scheduled to face off Thursday night in a debate moderated by Sean Hannity.

The prime-time event hosted by Fox News — “DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” as the network is calling it — features two governors with presidential ambitions.

DeSantis is currently trailing former President Donald Trump in his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential race. Meanwhile, Newsom is supporting President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, but the governor has talked about running for president in future elections, The Associated Press reported.

What to expect from the DeSantis-Newsom debate

The debate will “examine the vastly different approaches the two governors have and offer insights into their political philosophies as well as ambitions for the nation,” a statement from the “Hannity” show reads.

“Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime and inflation. Presented without an audience, the governors will have equal opportunity to respond and address each issue.”

Hannity, in an interview with Politico, dismissed concerns that he would favor DeSantis.

“I’m into mixed martial arts and anybody that steps into the octagon, I have deep respect for because you’re stepping into a war,” Hannity stated.

“This is one of those moments where you have two heavyweights in the political arena that are gonna have an opportunity to go head to head and talk about substantive, real issues and governing philosophies that affect everyone’s lives.”

When is the DeSantis-Newsom debate?

The debate will take place Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. MST in a studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The debate will last 90 minutes.

How to watch the DeSantis-Newsom debate

The debate will be air on Fox News Channel and Fox News Radio. The debate can also be streamed on FoxNews.com with a valid cable subscription.

