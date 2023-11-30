Video: Watch as an Olympian does a double-backflip on a snowboard for 4-year-olds

Posted on Nov. 27 with more than 45,000 likes on Instagram, Marcus Kleveland, 24, does a double backflip on a snowboard meant for a 4-year-old. The video is captioned, “What?!?… Imagine what can be done on the real pro model instead of this 86cm kids board 😄.”

Kleveland is a Norwegian snowboarder who made his X Games debut in 2017 when he won the gold medal in slopestyle and the silver in big air, per Red Bull. Since then he has participated in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea and the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Utah nominated as a host for the 2034 Olympic Games

In 2002, the Winter Olympics came to Utah, and the state has been nominated again this week as the preferred host in 2034, per the Deseret News.

Sen. Mitt Romney expressed how beneficial it would be if the Olympics were to return to Utah. He said it’s his “dear hope that we’re going to have the same kind of transformation that we experienced in 2002 again in 2034.”

The International Olympic Committee will discuss the 2034 “vision, masterplan, experience for athletes and fans, sustainability, legacy, governance and economic model” with Utah officials, and an official decision is likely to be made before the summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, per the Deseret News.

