How to make your 2024 New Year’s resolutions stick

The start of a new year is closely approaching, and the feelings of new beginnings come with it. In hindsight, New Year's resolutions are exciting. The thought of improving a part of your life with a new hobby or quitting an old habit sounds doable, but you give yourself the grace of putting it off till Jan. 1.

What are the most common New Year’s resolutions?

A recent Forbes Health/One Poll survey examined 1,000 American’s New Year’s resolutions for 2024 and their prioritized objectives.

The survey found the most common resolutions were as follows:



Improved fitness (48%).

Improved finances (38%).

Improved mental health (36%).

Lose weight (34%).

Improved diet (32%).

“Less popular resolutions include traveling more (6%), meditating regularly (5%), drinking less alcohol (3%) and performing better at work (3%),” the survey found.

How many people actually keep their resolution?

If you’re beating yourself up for not following through on your 2023 New Year’s goal, know you’re not alone.

“Researchers suggest that only 9% of Americans that make resolutions complete them,” per Ohio State University. “In fact, research goes on to show that 23% of people quit their resolution by the end of the first week, and 43% quit by the end of January.”

The university emphasized that there are a few common factors that cause people to burnout on their goals:



Resolutions need to be made when a change is doable, not because it’s tradition.

Understanding that obstacles are bound to ensue.

Measure out your goal into smaller — yet still challenging — portions to better achieve it.

Tell someone about your goals to make you more accountable.

“Even if resolutions don’t always stick, that doesn’t mean that resolutions aren’t worth making. One survey conducted by YouGov found that people who planned to make New Year’s resolutions were more optimistic about the future,” Verywell Mind advised.

How to make your New Year’s resolution stick

What steps can you take to be part of this exclusive group of 8% that execute their goals? Developing new habits requires time and effort. While a new behavior won’t instantly become instinctive, you might experience some advantages relatively soon.

1. Be specific about your goal

Choose attainable and clear goals. Instead of a vague resolution like “lose weight,” opt for something more specific, like “lose 10 pounds by June by going to the gym three times a week and eating a healthier diet.”

According to UC Davis Health.“This gives you a measurable goal to reach each day that you can check off your list. It will help you feel more accomplished.”

2. Create a plan

“So you know what you want to accomplish, but make sure you also determine the when, where, and why of your vision — that way you can establish an action plan and set yourself on the right path to achieve your goal,” per Cigna Healthcare.

Having a plan makes it easier to stick to your goals. If your resolution is to save money, set up a budget and savings plan, and track your expenses regularly.

3. Be patient with yourself

Understand that progress is not always linear. If you face setbacks, don’t be too hard on yourself. Adjust your plan as needed and keep moving forward.

“Forget perfection. Set your sights on finishing that marathon, not on running it. If you compete to complete, you’ll be a winner even if you wind up walking as much as you run,” Harvard Health Publishing said. “With exercise — and so many other goals we set — you’ll benefit even when doing less than you’d like to do. Any activity is always better than none.”

4. Try to form a habit

Try to incorporate your resolution into your daily routine. Over time, these actions will become habits, making it easier to stick to your goals.

“On average, it takes more than two months before a new behavior becomes automatic — 66 days to be exact. And how long it takes a new habit to form can vary widely depending on the behavior, the person, and the circumstances,” according to James Clear.

Making New Year’s resolutions stick can be challenging, but it’s definitely achievable with the right approach and mindset.