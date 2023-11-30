High school boys basketball: Thursday night roundup

Layton Lancers bagged a victory over Timpview Thunderbirds with a final score of 71-63 in double overtime at the Corner Canyon Tournament. Dean Rueckert from the Thunderbirds led all scorers with 18 points and one 3-pointer, while Aisa Galea’i and Corbyn Hansen each added 11 and 10 points respectively. For the Lancers, Mekhi Martin matched Rueckert’s 18 points and added three 3-pointers, while Sam Romer and KJ Miller each contributed 13 points, with Miller landing four from behind the arc. Strong performances in the final quarters proved instrumental for the Lancers. The Thunderbirds led the game with a 15-point advantage in the third quarter, but the Lancers turned the game around by holding Timpview to zero points in the double overtime period.

American Fork earned its first win of the season with a narrow 71-67 win over the Herriman Mustangs at the Corner Canyon Tournament. Jared Shepherd led the Cavemen’s scoring with 20 points, which included two 3-pointers. Tiger Cuff and Diego Mulford also contributed with 14 and 10 points respectively. Herriman’s Ike Palmer was the high scorer with 18 points, followed by Malcolm Johnson with 17, and Carlo Mulford who contributed 16 points, including two 3-pointers. The win gives the Cavemen a 1-2 record for the season, while the Mustangs’ record now stands at 2-1.

Nevada’s Arbor View Aggies earned a dominant 64-36 victory over the West Jordan Jaguars. Quinton Robinson and Carter Dorenbosch held the torch for the Jaguars, each amassing 10 points, with Dorenbosch sinking two from the 3-point line. Arbor View secured the win with a considerable lead established in the first half, scoring 18 points in both the first and the second quarter, while holding the Jaguars to just 12 first half points. The Jaguars still are on the look for their first win of the season, currently 0-2.

The Uintah Utes soared past Gunnison Valley with a 53-36 win. Dauson Gardiner powered the Utes’ scoring with 16 points, including two from the 3-point range, while JD Pickup and JJ Jenson added 12 and 11 points respectively. On the Bulldogs’ side, Tyson Tucker led the scoreboard with 17 points, including one 3-pointer, and Jet Hill followed up with 8 points. This win improves the Utes’ season record to 3-1, while the Bulldogs now stand at 2-2.

The Alta Hawks soared past the Lone Peak Knights with a 64-40 victory. The Hawks’ Ace Reiser scored 21 points and made three shots from behind the arc, supported by Jaxon Johnson, who added another 12 points. On the Knights’ end, Thom Kramer led with 14 points, followed by Ike Stayley’s 9 points which included one 3-pointer. In the first quarter, the Hawks took command of the game with a 23-8 lead and continued their strong performance with another 19 points in the second quarter. This win improves the Hawks’ early season record to 3-0, while the Knights fall to 1-2.

The APA West Valley Eagles retained their unbeaten record with a 54-44 win over the Ben Lomond Scots. Komy Ocwor and Peter Hakim came up big for the Eagles, both scoring 19 points. Hakim managed to sink three attempts from beyond the arc while Ocwor hit two. Jonathan Alcaraz was the standout performer for the Scots, contributing 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Jordan Harrison also scored 9 points. After this win, the Eagles sustain their flawless season record of 4-0, while the Scots slide to 0-3.

The Mountain View Bruins needed overtime to beat the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 69-65. Bryce Mella was the high scorer for the Bruins with 24 points, including one 3-pointer. Conner Fairbanks and Simeon Suguturaga also had contributions with 15 and 14 points respectively, each sinking two shots from the 3-point line. On the Mustangs’ side, Drake Carroll led the scoreboard with 23 points, three of which were 3-pointers, followed by Luke Johnson with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Mountain View edged out Crimson Cliffs 10-6 in overtime to secure the win. This much-needed win raises the Bruins’ season record to 1-2, while the Mustangs’ record now stands at 0-2.

The Hillcrest Huskies overcame the Summit Academy Bears with a final score of 55-45. Hillcrest’s Zach Tanner led the scoring drive with 20 points, including three successful attempts from beyond the arc. Rhett Robinson also had a notable performance, contributing 14 points with two 3-pointers. Colbyn Draper took charge for the Bears, scoring 16 points. Kyan Anderson and Lance Green added 9 and 7 points respectively, with both players scoring a 3-pointer. Summit Academy got out to a quick 19-8 lead, but Hillcrest outscored Summit Academy 23-8 in the second quarter to help solidify the win. This result further solidifies the Huskies’ strong start to the season, taking their record to 3-1 while Summit Academy falls to 2-4.

The Farmington Phoenix earned a convincing 60-43 win over the Bonneville Lakers. The Phoenix’s top scorer was Paul Beattie, who netted 27 points with two 3-pointers. He received strong support from Jayden Haskell, who contributed 19 points, including three shots from the 3-point line. Bonneville’s Ben Tesch was the lead scorer with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, closely followed by Zac Combe, who added 12 points. This victory brings Farmington’s season record to 2-0, whereas Bonneville stands at 2-2.

In a considerably one-sided game, the Dixie Flyers dominated the Cyprus Pirates 97-22. Kyle Lemke was the leading scorer for Dixie with 21 points, followed closely by Breckon Robinson who contributed 20 points, which included two 3-pointers. Tyson Forsey added 17 points, five of which were 3-pointers, and Logan Weidauer pitched in with 16 points, two of which were from behind the arc. Awan Dut led the Pirates’ effort with 9 points, including one 3-pointer. However, the Flyers’ consistent high scoring across all four quarters was more than the Pirates could contend with. The Flyers’ defense shined and didn’t allow a single point in the fourth quarter. It was a convincing win for Dixie in its season opener, while the loss keeps Cyprus looking for its first win of the season.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 60-49 victory over the Tooele Buffaloes. Jaxen McCuistion was the top scorer for the Timberwolves, tallying 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Steven LaPray followed with 11 points, which included a single 3-pointer. For the Buffaloes, Dillon Polson and Crew Lewis shared the top score with 11 points each. This win takes the Timberwolves’ season record to a perfect 4-0, while Tooele now stands at 1-1.

The Green Canyon Wolves dominated Idaho’s Mountain Home 82-29. Jamison Thomson led the Wolves’ scoring with 16 points, while Layker Ward contributed 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Jared Anderson also added to the tally with 10 points and two shots from behind the arc. The Wolves came out strong in the first quarter with a 23-7 lead and continued their high scoring in each subsequent quarter. This win puts the Wolves’ record at 2-0 for the season.

The Ridgeline RiverHawks triumphed over Idaho’s Twin Falls Bruins with a 72-54 victory. Carson Cox led the RiverHawks in scoring with 21 points, which included one 3-pointer. Jagger Francom and Diego Vazquez also put up strong performances with 19 and 12 points respectively, the latter scoring four points from the 3-point range. The result places the Ridgeline RiverHawks with a 1-1 start to the season.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs got a convincing 60-42 win over the Hurricane Tigers. Kaden Hess led the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Joshua Arnell, who notched 15 points including two from the 3-point line, and Rigdon Anderson, who added 13 points with one 3-pointer. For the Tigers, the top scorer was Quinn Gubler, who contributed 18 points, including two from the 3-point line, followed by Cayleb Jackman, who added 13 points, and Houston Homer with 6 points including two 3-pointers. This victory evened out Mountain Crest’s season record at 2-2.

The Bear River Bears overcame an early deficit to beat the Union Cougars 53-43. Leading the charge for the Bears was Bridger Barfuss, who notched up 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Kyver Jensen also contributed with 11 points. For the Cougars, Wayke Olsen was the lead scorer, putting up 14 points with two from the 3-point line. Brady Bell followed with 9 points which included three 3-pointers, and Brooks Burgess contributed 8 points with two 3-pointers. Bear River struggled to score in the opening quarter and trained 13-3 because of it. But, the Bears’ rallied to even the score at 22-23 at halftime. Bear River outscored Union 18-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Bear River’s season record now sits at 2-1, while the Cougars are yet to get a win with a 0-4 record.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

