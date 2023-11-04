Analysis: BYU gets taken to the woodshed nowhere close to home, falls hard at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The BYU Cougars knew there would be nights like this when they were given a seat at the grownups’ table a couple of years ago after that long-awaited invitation to play in the Big 12 finally came.

They just didn’t realize the first really horrible night would come against West Virginia, the team picked to finish dead last in the Power Five league.

“Unfortunately, hearing that song, I guess they only do it after wins? Well, I don’t want to hear it anymore.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

The Mountaineers played like men among boys Saturday night, blasting the overwhelmed and shorthanded Cougars — not that BYU’s multitude of injuries would have mattered — in every way imaginable to take a 37-7 win in front of 50,266 fans and a national television audience.

Who cares that BYU was playing a junior college transfer at quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, who was making his first major college start, or that the spunky junior was without some of BYU’s top offensive weapons?

Those are just excuses. The Cougars were dominated from the opening kickoff.

It was one of the most embarrassing losses in the Kalani Sitake era, right up there with the 27-0 loss to LSU in 2017 when the Cougars never crossed the goal line in the Super Dome and the 16-10 loss to lowly UMass two months later.

That loss to the Bayou Bengals, by the way, was the last time BYU was shut out. At least the Cougars got some points late to avoid that on Saturday, along with getting to hear the crowd belt out “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which they only do after wins at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Prior to Aidan Robbins’ 10-yard touchdown run with 6:24 remaining that, for the Cougars, only served to slap lipstick on a pig of a showing for the offense, BYU had gone nine quarters without scoring a touchdown, having not reached pay dirt since the first half against Texas Tech.

1 of 10 2 of 10 3 of 10 4 of 10 5 of 10 6 of 10 7 of 10 8 of 10 9 of 10 10 of 10

“Unfortunately, hearing that song, I guess they only do it after wins?” Sitake said, having noted Monday that he was looking forward to hearing it, unaware of that all-important little aspect of the cool tradition.

“Well, I don’t want to hear it anymore.”

He probably won’t want to look at the game film, but he should. He has to. Changes are needed, up and down the lineup.

The one big change made this week — Retzlaff for an ailing Kedon Slovis at QB — was made out of necessity. Sitake said Slovis has been dealing with injuries for several weeks and was outplayed by Retzlaff in practices this past week.

Yes, the Cougars say they practiced.

“The Texas game kinda put him in some danger and in competition, between him and Jake, Jake was 100% healthy and ready to go,” Sitake said. “The competition will still happen (again next week as BYU prepares for Iowa State).”

Retzlaff actually played reasonably well, completing 24 of 42 passes for 210 yards. He gained 48 yards on the ground, but was sacked three times for 22 yards, leaving him with a net of 26.

Retzlaff made some outstanding throws; other times, he held the ball too long and was sacked. And the Cougars still throw short of the sticks on third down, be it Slovis or Retzlaff.

“Jake battled,” Sitake said. “I don’t know if you guys agree with that or not, but he battled, he played hard, he threw the ball with great velocity and accuracy. … I thought he made a couple mistakes, but the effort was there, and the energy. He never quit. I like what he did in the game.”

On the other hand, BYU’s offensive line continues to regress. Run blocking has been an issue all year. Now add poor pass protection to the equation, and the result was what we saw in Week 10.

LaVell Edwards is probably shaking his head in disgust in heaven.

“Too many whiffs by the O line,” Sitake said. “By that, I mean unblocked guys. Whether it is run game or pass pro, it wasn’t good enough.”

For the seventh time in nine games, BYU failed to get more than 300 yards, settling for just 277, including just 114 in the second half.

Along with blown blocks, there were dropped passes galore, and a costly fumble by redshirt freshman Parker Kingston late in the first half after a 23-yard reception seemingly had BYU in business inside the WVU 20.

“We just couldn’t piece momentum together and not converting the fourth downs hurt, and then turnovers, and penalties. … Ten penalties, that is not our kind of football. That is not us,” Sitake said.

“Disappointing. The fact that we had 10 penalties upsets me. It means we played undisciplined football. That usually happens when you are not executing the right way with the technique. We are playing undisciplined football. That’s not good.”

Also not good was a decision the coach made early in the game to go for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield on BYU’s opening possession.

Retzlaff misread an RPO play and handed the ball to Robbins, who was stuffed before he had a chance.

It took the Mountaineers five plays to go 52 yards for the 14-0 lead, essentially scoring the game-winning points with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter.

“We have always felt good about that, and for some reason we weren’t able to convert,” Sitake said, defending the decision.

“I think you have to give credit to (West Virginia) for making the play. … If we are not having a lot of success on that, then maybe don’t do it. Regret isn’t something I am going to live off of. I am just going to try to be better and make a better decision next time.”

After the fourth-down failure, whatever energy, emotion, positivity or mojo or whatever you want to call it was drained from the BYU sidelines, and the Cougars never really recovered.

Sitake said the Cougars were dominated in all three phases, but the defense was just as bad as the offense. Special teams was a wash.

West Virginia piled up 567 yards, including a whopping 336 on the ground. BYU made the Mountaineers look like Air Force — except for the fact that WVU QB Garrett Greene also threw for 205 yards and two TDs.

“It felt like they could do whatever they wanted, and we couldn’t create any momentum and get things going,” Sitake said.

“We gotta be better. It just shows you this conference isn’t easy. You can’t just show up and think because you have a great fanbase that is going to be there cheering for you that it is going to be easy.”

Sitake wondered aloud why the ‘Neers were picked to finish dead last in the 14-team Big 12. They are now 4-2 in league play and 6-3 overall, bowl eligible. BYU is 5-4 and suddenly looking like a huge underdog in its remaining games against Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Not that it would have changed the outcome, but BYU couldn’t even cash in when Keelan Marion returned the second half kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.

Backup linebacker Isaiah Glasker was hit with a holding call on the return, the touchdown wiped off the board and the Cougars got the ball on their own 10.

It was that kind of night for the visitors.

Questions abound with this team, starting with the quarterback situation. Sitake said with Slovis, “it is a day to day, week to week type of deal” for the veteran.

“We will play the best guy,” Sitake said. “If someone is injured and they can play at a high level, then that is what we will go with. If not, we will play with the healthy guy that can go.”

Retzlaff said he didn’t want to assess how he played until he looks at the film.

“It was 37-7 at the end of the day,” he said. “I don’t know the numbers or anything. We just gotta play better as a unit and put some points on the board. We didn’t do that this week.”

Asked whether he did enough to get the starting job next week against ISU in Provo, Retzlaff also demurred.

“Maybe, maybe not. That’s not my decision. I will just go back to the tape and dissect what I did and learn from that,” he said.

“That’s (offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s) decision at the end of the day. I just know that I am going to go out there and play my hardest and play my heart out every week and whatever that comes to, I will live with that.”

