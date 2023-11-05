Earthquake in Nepal kills over 150 people, destroys homes

A powerful earthquake struck northwestern Nepal late Friday night, killing at least 150 people, and injuring dozens more.

The 5.6 earthquake hit two rural districts, Rukum and Jajarkot, where thousands of homes were destroyed, and families buried in the rubble. An estimated 5,000 homes were destroyed or damaged in the earthquake, The New York Times reported.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll reached 157, with another 170 injured, Nepal police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat told CNN.

This is the deadliest earthquake to hit Nepal since 2015 when a a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people.

U.S. Ambassador responds to Nepal earthquake

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson responded to the news of the deadly earthquake by expressing his condolences and stating the the U.S. “stands ready to assist as Nepal recovers from this tragic earthquake.”

I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the earthquake in Jajarkot & Rukum West, Nepal. The U.S. stands ready to assist as Nepal recovers from this tragic earthquake. — U.S. Ambassador Dean R. Thompson (@USAmbNepal) November 4, 2023

Previous Nepal earthquakes

Earthquakes are common in Nepal due to the country lying on major geological fault line. Here’s a list from The Associated Press of the deadliest recent earthquakes to hit Nepal in recent years:

