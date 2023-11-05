How high did Utah jump in AP, coaches polls ahead of matchup against No. 5 Washington?

Utah finds itself back in the top 15 after easily dispatching of Arizona State 55-3.

The Utes jumped to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll. Both top 25 rankings came out Sunday.

That comes ahead of Utah’s next big matchup during the gauntlet portion of its schedule — next Saturday, the Utes play at No. 5 Washington.

The key rankings, of course, come out on Tuesday, when the second edition of the season’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released.

In the initial version last week, Utah was ranked No. 18, while Washington was No. 5. There were five Pac-12 teams in the first CFP rankings of the season.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

There were some changes among the Pac-12 teams in the AP poll, mainly due to Washington beating USC and Arizona knocking off UCLA.

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 11 AP poll:



No. 5: Washington (9-0) — no change after beating then-No. 24 USC 52-42.

— no change after beating then-No. 24 USC 52-42. No. 6: Oregon (8-1) — no change after beating California 63-19.

— no change after beating California 63-19. No. 12: Oregon State (7-2) — up four spots after beating Colorado 26-19.

— up four spots after beating Colorado 26-19. No. 13: Utah (7-2) — up five spots after beating Arizona State 55-3.

— up five spots after beating Arizona State 55-3. No. 23: Arizona (6-3) — entered poll after beating then-No. 20 UCLA 27-10.

Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma shook up the Big 12 teams in the AP rankings a bit, while also vaulting the Cowboys into the top 25.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 11 AP poll:



No. 7: Texas (8-1) — no change after beating Kansas State 33-30.

— no change after beating Kansas State 33-30. No. 15: Oklahoma State (7-2) — entered poll after beating then-No. 10 Oklahoma 27-24.

— entered poll after beating then-No. 10 Oklahoma 27-24. No. 17: Oklahoma (7-2) — down seven spots after losing to Oklahoma State 27-24.

— down seven spots after losing to Oklahoma State 27-24. No. 19: Kansas (7-2) — up three spots after beating Iowa State 28-21.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

This week’s AP top 5 did not change:



No. 1: Georgia (9-0) — no change after beating then-No. 14 Missouri 30-21.

— no change after beating then-No. 14 Missouri 30-21. No. 2: Michigan (9-0) — no change after beating Purdue 41-13.

— no change after beating Purdue 41-13. No. 3: Ohio State (9-0) — no change after beating Rutgers 35-16.

— no change after beating Rutgers 35-16. No. 4: Florida State (9-0) — no change after beating Pittsburgh 24-7.

— no change after beating Pittsburgh 24-7. No. 5: Washington (9-0) — no change after beating then-No. 24 USC 52-42.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 11 coaches poll:



No. 5: Washington (9-0) — no change after beating then-No. 22 USC 52-42.

— no change after beating then-No. 22 USC 52-42. No. 6: Oregon (8-1) — up one spot after beating California 63-19.

— up one spot after beating California 63-19. No. 13: Oregon State (7-2) — up six spots after beating Colorado 26-19.

— up six spots after beating Colorado 26-19. No. 14: Utah (7-2) — up four spots after beating Arizona State 55-3.

— up four spots after beating Arizona State 55-3. No. 24: Arizona (6-3) — entered poll after beating then-No. 20 UCLA 27-10.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 11 coaches poll:



No. 7: Texas (8-1) — down one spot after beating Kansas State 33-30.

— down one spot after beating Kansas State 33-30. No. 16: Oklahoma (7-2) — down five spots after losing to Oklahoma State 27-24.

— down five spots after losing to Oklahoma State 27-24. No. 17: Oklahoma State (7-2) — entered poll after beating then-No. 11 Oklahoma 27-24.

— entered poll after beating then-No. 11 Oklahoma 27-24. No. 18: Kansas (7-2) — up five spots after beating Iowa State 28-21.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

This week’s coaches top 5 stood pat yet again:

