Tyson recalls dino nuggets after pieces of metal were found in them

Tyson Foods is recalling 29,819 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after reports of small metal pieces being found in the nuggets.

One “minor oral injury,” has been reported so far, according to a statement from FSIS.

Which dino nuggets products have been recalled?

The recall applies to 29-oz. plastic bag packages containing “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties,” with a Best If Used By date of September 04, 2024, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The affected product was produced on September 5, 2023 and was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

What to do with recalled dino nuggets

Tyson Foods is warning people not to consume the recalled products.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101,” the company said in a statement.

Previous Tyson chicken recalls

This is not the first time Tyson has recalled one of its chicken products due to possible metal contamination.

In 2019, the company recalled nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips after two reports of metal pieces being found in the product, The New York Times reported.

