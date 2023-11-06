Facebook Twitter
Jazz 113, Bulls 130: 3 keys to the game

The Jazz lost a third straight game and fell to 2-6 on the season.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
CHICAGO — The Utah Jazz fell to 2-6 on the season with a 130-113 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at the United Center, the team’s third straight loss.

Here are three keys that contributed to the result:

  • The Jazz have struggled with turnovers this season and that trend continued in Chicago, with the Jazz committing 23 turnovers. What’s worse, the Bulls turned those 23 miscues into 30 points on the other end. Meanwhile the Jazz scored just one point on eight Bulls turnovers.
  • It’s not as if the Jazz had a bad offensive night from an efficiency standpoint, but the Bulls benefitted from a pretty incredible shooting performance across the board. The Bulls made good on 52.9% of their 3-pointers and shot 51.6% overall.
  • While you can expect DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to get theirs (they combined for 45 points against the Jazz), the Bulls were also boosted by an incredible outing from their reserve unit. The Chicago bench combined for 54 points in the Bulls win.
