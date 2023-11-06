High school boys basketball: Preseason 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A coaches rankings with season tipping off on Nov. 14

The 2023-24 high school boys basketball season officially gets underway next week, which includes an earlier start (by a week) for the state’s three largest classifications as well.

Familiar faces headline the list of contenders in the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings, including these preseason No. 1s: Corner Canyon (6A), Alta (5A), Dixie (4A), Manti (3A), Enterprise (2A) and Panguitch (1A).

All but Dixie and Enterprise enter the upcoming season as defending state champs.

Corner Canyon graduated two of its big three from last year’s dominant 26-3 team that rolled to the 6A title, but USC commit Brody Kozlowski returns this season and will anchor a great defensive and shooting team.

In 5A, Alta is loaded for a run at a repeat state title with four returning starters, headlined by returning 5A Player of the Year Jaxon Johnson, who last week committed to the University of Utah.

Dixie was the 4A runner-up to Sky View a year ago, but with three returning starters from that team it received all but first-place votes from the 4A coaches. Defending state champ Sky View graduated all but one starter from last year’s team.

In 3A, Manti will open the season as the team to beat despite just one returning starter from a year ago.

Enterprise opens the season as the preseason No. 1 in 2A, as the Wolves return three starters from last year’s 19-5 team that lost to eventual state champ Parowan in the quarterfinals. Parowan opens the season ranked fourth in the coaches rankings.

Panguitch has won two of the past three state titles, and is the favorite to make it three out of four as it got the vast majority of first-place votes from 1A’s coaches.

Here’s a look at the top five teams in each classification, and be sure to check out deseret.com next week for preseason capsules on every team in the state.

Class 6A

Team (2022-23 record)



Corner Canyon (26-3) American Fork (19-9) Lone Peak (17-9) Lehi (19-6) Herriman (12-12)

Others receiving multiple votes: Davis, Farmington, Layton, Bingham, Fremont.

Class 5A

Team (2022-23 record)



Alta (24-4) Olympus (24-3) Orem (15-11) Timpview (18-9) Highland (11-13)

Others receiving multiple votes: Springville, Bountiful, Brighton, Juan Diego, Woods Cross.

Class 4A

Team (2022-23 record)



Dixie (22-5) Sky View (23-2) Ridgeline (18-5) Crimson Cliffs (16-8) Snow Canyon (18-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Layton Christian, Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Provo, Green Canyon, Payson, Pine View, Logan, Murray.

Class 3A

Team (2022-23 record)



Manti (24-2) Richfield (18-6) Morgan (17-8) Judge Memorial (13-12) Emery (17-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Canyon View, Juab, American Heritage, Grantsville, South Summit, Ogden.

Class 2A

Team (2022-23 record)



Enterprise (19-5) Kanab (19-6) South Sevier (15-9) Duchesne (14-11) Parowan (13-10)

Others receiving multiple votes: San Juan, APA West Valley, Grand, American Leadership, North Sevier, North Summit, Beaver.

Class 1A

Team (2022-23 record)



Panguitch (24-3) Tabiona (21-7) Rich (14-11) Piute (21-6) Wayne (12-9)

Others receiving multiple votes: Wendover, Bryce Valley, Milford.