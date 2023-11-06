High school girls basketball: Preseason 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A rankings with season tipping off Nov. 14

Fall colors and cold weather means it’s time for high school sports to shift indoors as the girls basketball season is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 14, for all six classifications.

The favorites are no strangers in dealing with the target on their backs, either.

Five of the six No. 1 teams in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings head into the 2023-24 season as defending state champs — Lone Peak (6A), Bountiful (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A) and Kanab (2A).

Class 1A preseason No. 1 Panguitch isn’t a defending champ, but it’s a perennial contender that’s always in the mix late in the state tournament.

Lone Peak was the runaway choice as the 6A preseason No. 1 as it only graduated two starters from last year’s 24-3 team that finished the year ranked 16th nationally according to MaxPreps. Skyridge gave the Knights a run for their money in the title game, and with four starters back it should do so again.

Bountiful will open the season as the favorite in 5A after claiming its first state title in seven years last season. The Redhawks have a strong foundation to build on with two returning starters.

In 4A, Ridgeline went 25-0 last season with an average margin of victory of 29 points; what’s scary is that every starter from that team is back again this season. With obviously very lofty expectations, the Riverhawks went out and scheduled one of the toughest preseason schedules in the state.

In 3A, Morgan returns just one starter this season, but it’s still the team to beat, according to the coaches. The Trojans have won two of the past three state championships.

Kanab has won two straight 2A state championships, and with all five starters back this season there might not be anything anyone else can do to slow the Cowboys’ momentum.

In 1A, Wayne was the surprise state champ a year ago as it claimed its first state championship in 19 years. This year, however, the Badgers begin the season outside the preseason top five, which is headlined by Panguitch, which recently won the 1A volleyball state championship.

Here’s a look at the top five teams in each classification. Be sure to check out deseret.com next week for preseason capsules on every team in the state.

Class 6A

Team (2022-23 record)



Lone Peak (24-3) Skyridge (20-6) Davis (20-3) Copper Hills (17-7) Westlake (17-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Mountain Ridge, Syracuse, Bingham, Lehi, Fremont.

Class 5A

Team (2022-23 record)



Bountiful (23-1) West (20-5) Springville (23-3) Brighton (14-11) Timpview (19-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Olympus, Wasatch, Spanish Fork, Viewmont, East, Northridge, Salem Hills, Skyline.

Class 4A

Team (2022-23 record)



Ridgeline (25-0) Sky View (17-7) Snow Canyon (18-6) Green Canyon (17-6) Cottonwood (17-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Payson, Desert Hills, Timpanogos, Mountain Crest, Uintah, Mountain View.

Class 3A

Team (2022-23 record)



Morgan (21-6) Grantsville (24-3) Richfield (22-4) Judge Memorial (19-8) Carbon (17-7)

Others receiving multiple votes: Emery, Canyon View, Summit Academy.

Class 2A

Team (2022-23 record)



Kanab (22-3) Beaver (22-3) Draper APA (19-7) North Summit (20-6) South Sevier (12-11)

Others receiving multiple votes: North Sevier, Parowan, Duchesne, Enterprise.

Class 1A

Team (2022-23 record)



Panguitch (12-13) Rich (19-5) Piute (17-9) Tabiona (15-9) Valley (18-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Wendover, Manila, Monument Valley, Wayne.