BYU women’s soccer gets No. 1 seed, will face Utah State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA on Monday unveiled the bracket for the 2023 Division I women’s soccer tournament, and two Utah schools made the cut.

First-round games are set to begin Friday, and the championship is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, according to the NCAA.

Here’s a look at the seed and opponent assigned to BYU and Utah State.

BYU women’s soccer

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Texas in the Big 12 Conference championship game, BYU women’s soccer got some good news Monday during the NCAA’s selection show.

BYU learned that it had been assigned a No. 1 seed in recognition of its impressive offensive numbers so far this season.

“This right here is your top offense in the country this season. They led the nation with 69 goals this year, over three per game,” the NCAA announcer said.

BYU will take on another Utah school in the first round: Utah State. The game will take place Friday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. MST on South Field at BYU.

The other top seeds in Utah’s quarter of the draw are No. 2 Texas Tech, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Harvard.

BYU’s overall record for the 2023 season is 16-2-3 (7-0-3 Big 12).

Utah State women’s soccer

The Utah State women’s soccer team made the 2023 NCAA tournament by claiming its first Mountain West Conference title.

The Aggies earned the Mountain West crown Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, with a 1-0 win over Colorado State.

As noted above, Utah State will face No. 1 BYU in the first round. The Aggies handed the Cougars one of their two losses this season, beating BYU 1-0 on Sept. 16.

This year will mark the Utah State women’s soccer program’s “third-ever trip to the NCAA tournament,” according to a press release from the school.

Correction: This article originally stated that BYU is 7-3 in the Big 12. The team is actually 7-0-3 in conference games.

