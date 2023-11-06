Taysom Hill may have just moved one step closer to the Hall of Fame. Here’s how

Taysom Hill caught the 10th receiving touchdown of his career on Sunday during the second quarter of a game between his New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.

In the process, Hill became just the fifth player in NFL history to log at least 10 receiving touchdowns, 10 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns while in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The last player to hit the 10-10-10 mark, Frank Gifford, did so all the way back in 1964, according to ESPN researchers. Gifford is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as are the other three players who have made it to the unique scoring milestone.

In a press conference after Sunday’s Saints-Bears game, Hill said it’s “overwhelming” to think about his record achievement.

“As I hear and think about stuff like (the record,) it’s overwhelming, and I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches that are creative enough to give me opportunities,” Hill told reporters.

Hill’s opportunities stem from the fact that he’s become a “do-everything weapon” for the Saints over the past seven seasons, as Brandon Judd recently noted for the Deseret News.

He’s served as a kick returner, a running back, a tight end, a backup quarterback and even a starting quarterback for the Saints, who, as Hill noted in his press conference, have taken full advantage of his skills with creative play calls.

“I look back at my career, and I certainly didn’t think it would have gone the way that it has,” Hill said.

Taysom on being the first player since Frank Gifford to have 10 passing/receiving/rushing TD's pic.twitter.com/B2bl5NqTuj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

On Sunday, Hill’s versatility was on display, as usual. In addition to catching the history-making touchdown in the second quarter, Hill threw a touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-17 victory for the Saints.

Hill, who played for BYU in college, now has 11 passing touchdowns, 26 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns in his NFL career, according to NFL.com.

