How to know if you’re experiencing a hormone imbalance

It is common for people experiencing symptoms like fatigue and joint pain to misidentify their symptoms as signs of an illness when, in reality, they’re caused by a hormone imbalance. This issue arises because the symptoms of hormone imbalances can be nonspecific and overlap with various other conditions, according to health experts.

1. What is a hormone imbalance?

A hormone imbalance happens in the body when too much or too little of a hormone is in the bloodstream.

“Hormones are chemicals produced by glands in the endocrine system,” per Medical News Today. “Hormones travel through the bloodstream to the tissues and organs, delivering messages that tell the organs what to do and when to do it.”

Medical News Today reported that hormones help regulate a variety of systems in the body and affect:



Blood sugar.

Growth.

Metabolism.

Stress levels.

Mood.

Sexual function.

2. Common hormones

Dr. Carolyn Krieg, an internal medicine physician at Parsley Health, notes that hormones produced in the endocrine system are interrelated, which means that a small imbalance can grow into a big problem.

“One hormone imbalance can quickly become a snowball effect of different hormones getting knocked out of whack,” Krieg said.

Parsley Health shared the most common hormone imbalances that Krieg has seen in her career:



High estrogen levels in women.

Low testosterone levels in men.

Thyroid imbalance.

Cortisol imbalance.

Insulin imbalance.

High levels of testosterone.

3. Symptoms of a hormone imbalance

Hormone imbalances can lead to a range of symptoms because, so far, scientists have identified 50 different hormones in our bodies, per Cleveland Clinic.

Depending on what hormone in your body is malfunctioning, different symptoms will start to show. According to Healthline, these are some of the most common symptoms for all genders to experience from a hormone imbalance:



Weight gain.

Unexplained/sudden weight loss.

Fatigue.

Muscle.

Joint pain/stiffness.

Sweating.

Temperature sensitivity.

A hormone imbalance can be short-lived or long-lasting based on its origin, and it can cause more severe medical conditions like obesity, acne or diabetes.

If you suspect a hormone imbalance, you should consult a health care professional, according to Healthline.

“Some of these symptoms may also reflect other chronic conditions. So, if you are dealing with any notable changes in your body or energy levels, it’s a good idea to talk with your doctor,” Healthline reported.

4. How are hormone imbalances diagnosed?

“If someone comes to our office with symptoms of a hormonal imbalance, we’ll review their health history and do a physical,” said Dr. Tia Guster, a Piedmont obstetrician and gynecologist. “We’ll talk about what we think is going on and different lab work we can do to test your hormones.”

“If you’ve had symptoms for longer than four to six weeks or they’re getting worse in intensity, that’s a good time to bring it up with your provider,” Guster added.

At a hormone-related appointment, a medical professional will likely ask about your symptoms and previous health records and then conduct a physical examination. He or she may request laboratory tests to verify any discrepancies.

According to Verywell Health, “One test commonly ordered includes a blood test to check certain hormone levels. As the endocrine system releases hormones, the glands distribute them into the bloodstream. From there, the test results will provide information on which hormones may have lower- or higher-than-normal levels.”

5. Is hormone imbalance preventable?

Whether a hormone imbalance is preventable depends on its underlying cause. Some hormone imbalances are due to genetic factors, specific diseases or other conditions that cannot be prevented.

However, certain lifestyle factors and choices can influence hormone levels, and modifying these factors might help reduce the risk of developing some types of hormone imbalances, according to health experts.

Women4women recommends these natural lifestyle changes to maintain hormone balance better:

