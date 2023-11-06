Future Big 12 power rankings: There’s Bedlam — and a new No. 1 — at the top

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2023 college football season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

These rankings will not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year — but will include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

The 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference next season are making this an enjoyable year to watch and debate which program is the best.

For the second straight week, there is a new team atop the future Big 12 power rankings, again thanks to an upset victory.

Here’s where everyone stands after Week 10 of the 2023 season.

1. Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat then-No. 10 Oklahoma, 27-24.

Beat then-No. 10 Oklahoma, 27-24. This week: Saturday at UCF, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN).

The Cowboys are riding high after a victory over rival Oklahoma, one that not only spurs Oklahoma State further into the national conversation but came in the last Bedlam Series matchup for the foreseeable future. With its remaining three games all against Big 12 newcomers, the Cowboys are in a strong position to earn a spot in the league championship game.

2. Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Beat then-No. 20 UCLA, 27-10.

Beat then-No. 20 UCLA, 27-10. This week: Saturday at Colorado, noon (Pac-12 Network).

Another week, another victory over a ranked opponent, as Jedd Fisch has his Wildcats playing their best ball heading into the home stretch of the season. Arizona is one of the top teams in the Pac-12 this season, which says a lot considering the overall strength of the league — it will take some work (and help) for the Wildcats to have a chance at the Pac-12 title, though.

3. Kansas (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Beat Iowa State, 28-21.

Beat Iowa State, 28-21. This week: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 10 a.m. (FS1).

The Jayhawks didn’t drop in the power rankings this week based on their own merits — Kansas picked up another nice win — it just got leapfrogged by teams pulling upsets. The Jayhawks need a little help to get themselves into the Big 12 championship game, but don’t count out a Kansas team that is exceeding expectations under Lance Leipold.

4. Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Beat Arizona State, 55-3.

Beat Arizona State, 55-3. This week: Saturday at No. 5 Washington, 1:30 p.m. (Fox).

The Utes found the perfect elixir for rebounding from a demoralizing loss: playing the Sun Devils. Utah took charge early with an attacking offense and then drove the blowout victory home with one of the best defensive efforts in program history.

That all sets up an all-important matchup with the fifth-ranked Huskies, who despite some close games are still unbeaten and in line for a College Football Playoff spot if they win out. Can Utah play spoiler and strengthen its case for another berth in the Pac-12 title game?

5. West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Beat BYU, 37-7.

Beat BYU, 37-7. This week: Saturday at No. 17 Oklahoma, 5 p.m. (Fox).

The Mountaineers, written off as the worst team in the league heading into the season, looked every bit like a Big 12 contender while rolling to their fourth conference win over moribund BYU. If West Virginia — one of five teams tied at 4-2 in league play — can find a way to beat the Sooners, a berth in the Big 12 championship is still possible. Crazy, huh?

6. Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Texas, 33-30.

Lost to then-No. 7 Texas, 33-30. This week: Saturday vs. Baylor, 1 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Wildcats could have folded after falling behind the Longhorns 17-0 early in the second quarter, but they fought back before losing an overtime thriller. Kansas State’s three losses this season have come by a combined 14 points. There’s still some hope, though, to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game with a manageable end-of-season schedule.

7. Iowa State (5-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to then-No. 22 Kansas, 28-21.

Lost to then-No. 22 Kansas, 28-21. This week: Saturday at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

The Cyclones have quietly stuck around in the Big 12 race, in the same way that they quietly stuck around against the Jayhawks before ultimately falling short. Iowa State may need to win at BYU to become bowl eligible, with Texas and Kansas State looming in the final two games of the season.

8. Texas Tech (4-5, 3-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat TCU, 35-28.

Beat TCU, 35-28. This week: Saturday at No. 19 Kansas, 10 a.m. (FS1).

Just when the Red Raiders had to have a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive, Texas Tech delivered with a solid home win over the Horned Frogs. With road games at ranked Kansas and Texas sandwiched around the home finale vs. UCF, though, bowl eligibility is far from a sure thing.

9. Colorado (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Oregon State, 26-19.

Lost to then-No. 16 Oregon State, 26-19. This week: Saturday vs. No. 23 Arizona, noon (Pac-12 Network).

Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes much more competitive than in previous seasons but it’s just not enough right now, after their fifth loss in six games. The Wildcats won’t be any easier — Arizona is coming into the matchup against knocking off three straight top 25 opponents.

10. TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Texas Tech, 35-28.

Lost to Texas Tech, 35-28. This week: Saturday vs. No. 7 Texas, 5:30 p.m. (ABC).

The Horned Frogs are far removed from their national runners-up finish last season, after dropping their fourth game in five weeks. Just becoming bowl eligible is the goal now, and the Longhorns aren’t exactly the best opponent to try and turn things around against.

11. Houston (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Baylor, 25-24.

Beat Baylor, 25-24. This week: Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m. (FS1).

You’ve got to give some credit to the Cougars — even with a losing record, Houston still now has two wins over Big 12 legacy programs (including one over a contender, West Virginia). With fellow league newcomers Cincinnati and UCF still on the schedule, a bowl is possible.

12. BYU (5-4, 2-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to West Virginia, 37-7.

Lost to West Virginia, 37-7. This week: Saturday Iowa State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN).

This honestly feels a bit high for a Cougars team that hasn’t looked competitive in three of its four games since a bye week in early October. The Mountaineers, like TCU and Texas before them, jumped on BYU early and never let up in the blowout win.

BYU will at least get a home game this week against the Cyclones — the Cougars are 4-0 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. But does BYU have any competitive juice left to try and make a game out of it, or is bowl eligibility just a pipe dream at this point?

13. Baylor (3-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Dropped one spot. Last week: Lost to Houston, 25-24.

Lost to Houston, 25-24. This week: Saturday at Kansas State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+).

It’s not going great for Dave Aranda’s program — two years after winning the Big 12 title, the Bears look like they’re headed for a second straight losing season. A loss against the Wildcats would eliminate Baylor from bowl eligibility.

14. UCF (4-5, 1-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Climbed one spot. Last week: Beat Cincinnati, 28-26.

Beat Cincinnati, 28-26. This week: Saturday vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The long-awaited first Big 12 win for the Knights came against a fellow newcomer, as UCF earned the victory after Cincinnati failed on a late two-point conversion that could have tied the game. Now the Knights draw Oklahoma State the week after the Cowboys upset Oklahoma.

15. Arizona State (2-7, 1-5 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Utah, 55-3.

Lost to then-No. 18 Utah, 55-3. This week: Saturday at UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

After several weeks of being competitive and following their first win over an FBS opponent, the wheels fell off for the Sun Devils against an aggressive Utah team. Arizona State was decimated on offense, but the Utes simply took the hammer to ASU, and now the Bruins await.

16. Cincinnati (2-7, 0-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to UCF, 28-26.

Lost to UCF, 28-26. This week: Saturday at Houston, 5 p.m. (FS1).

The Bearcats’ pursuit of their first-ever league win in Big 12 play will have to wait after falling in a close one to the Knights. The loss ensures Cincinnati won’t play in a bowl for the first time since 2017 — but it’s been trending that way for a long time already.

