Wendy’s brings back a fan favorite Frosty flavor

Wendy’s peppermint Frosty is making a comeback.

The fan-favorite Frosty flavor, introduced last year, will return nationwide to the fast food chain starting Nov. 14, replacing the restaurant’s pumpkin spice Frosty. The holiday flavor will be available for a limited time.

“Dave Thomas took a lot of time making sure he launched just the vanilla and chocolate the way he wanted it launched. We stay true to what a Frosty is and are careful with the flavors that we develop,” John Li, Wendy’s vice president of culinary innovation, told Today. “We originally thought this might only work in the summertime, but the reality is it works year-round, which led to the peppermint Frosty, which we launched last holiday season. There’s some fun stuff that’s happening.”

Wendy’s offered three seasonal Frosty flavors this year, all in place of the vanilla Frosty — a strawberry Frosty, pumpkin spice Frosty and now the peppermint Frosty, which has “bursts of refreshing peppermint” in every bite, per People.

“I’m proud of our culinary team’s success in launching all our Frosty flavors, (and) peppermint is one flavor I’m truly proud of,” Li said, per Food and Wine Magazine. “The peppermint Frosty launch in 2022 resulted in us selling the most Frosty treats we’ve ever sold during the winter time frame, proving that Frosty treats aren’t limited to warmer seasons. Consumers showed up in a big way and illustrated why seasonal flavor innovation is so important.”