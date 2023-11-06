3-star guard Brooks Bahr commits to BYU basketball

Mark Pope turned to Texas to gain another commitment for his BYU basketball program.

On Monday, three-star combo guard Brooks Bahr announced his commitment to the Cougars in the 2024 recruiting class, choosing BYU out of a final five that also included Utah, Saint Mary’s, USC and Wake Forest.

During a 247 Sports live stream of his announcement, Bahr initially picked up a USC hat before putting it back on the table and announcing he is headed to BYU.

The moment he made it official



3⭐️ CG Brooks Bahr commits to BYU over Wake Forest, Saint Mary's, USC and Utah



— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2023

The 6-foot-4 guard hails from Keller, Texas, where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Keller High last season, according to MaxPreps.

“I believe BYU can develop me and get me to where I want to go,” Bahr told On3 about his decision to head to Provo. “I built some great relationships with the entire coaching staff, and value how much they believe in me. The style of play fits my game and what I bring to the table.”

In the 247 Sports composite rankings, Bahr is rated the No. 202 prospect nationally in the 2024 class and the No. 26 combo guard.

“I’m a point guard and playmaker that can create for others but also score at a high level. I go hard on both ends of the court, and make winning plays,” Bahr told On3.

The early signing period for Division I basketball opens Wednesday and runs through Nov. 15.

Bahr is the second commit in BYU’s 2024 class, joining Isaac Davis, a three-star power forward from Idaho who is rated the No. 153 overall prospect nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

In evaluating Bahr, 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins wrote, “Bahr is a sturdy-built skilled guard with a tremendous feel for the game. While he does not consistently blow by defenders, Bahr is elite at changing speeds.

“He plays angles well to find ways to get two feet in the paint. He is a tremendous facilitator off penetration and does a great job of finding his teammates in the drive, draw, and kick game.”

