Church devoting ‘significant financial resources’ to relief agencies in Gaza, Israel

On Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it would provide “significant financial resources” toward humanitarian aid through relief organizations in Gaza and Israel.

In line with its stated aim to provide humanitarian assistance around the world, including areas of conflict, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is collaborating with multiple international relief agencies in Gaza and Israel, the statement reads. The Church is devoting significant financial resources for critical medical and mental health care, among other needs, to help alleviate suffering wherever it is found.

On Oct. 18, the church’s First Presidency issued a statement about violence in the Middle East.