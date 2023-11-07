Latin American culture and faith celebrated at the 21st celebration of ‘Luz de las Naciones’

Thousands attended the 21st annual celebration of Latin culture and faith known as “Luz de las Naciones” on Nov. 3 and 4, with this year’s theme of “Nuestra Tierra” or “Our Land.”

“It’s a spectacular celebration of our culture,” said Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, per a church release. “We can feel that love and fraternity because we are all children of our (Heavenly) Father.”

What is ‘Luz de las Naciones?’

“Luz de las Naciones,” or “Light of the Nations,” is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints every year in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City to celebrate the church’s Latin members and their culture.

President Dallin H. Oaks shared a message in Spanish at the start of the event.

A highlight video of this year’s hour-long event was shared by the church, showing traditional clothing, dances and music from several countries.

This year’s show included 1,000 volunteer performers who shared traditions from nine countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain. The crowd included nearly 15,000 people.

Where to watch ‘Luz de las Naciones?’

If you missed the live event, it can be viewed on several different platforms in English, Portuguese and Spanish, including:



A photo gallery of ‘Luz de las Naciones’ 2023

