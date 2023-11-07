Temple updates: A location for a temple in Chile and a rendering for one in Michigan

On Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of the Viña del Mar Chile Temple and gave a first glimpse at the to-be-built Grand Rapids Michigan Temple.

Where will the Viña del Mar Chile Temple be built?

The new temple will be built on a plot just under two acres located at 3rd North Street and 4th North Street in Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, Chile.

It was announced during the 2023 October session of general conference as the fifth temple of the church in the country. The other temples in the country are located in Santiago, Santiago West, Antofagasta and Concepción.

Plans call for a 30,000-square-foot temple.

A map showing the location of the new Viña del Mar Chile Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What will the Grand Rapids Temple look like?

The Grand Rapids Michigan Temple’s location was announced a year ago. The new temple design was seen for the first time as the church released the official rendering.

An artist’s rendering of the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at 2400 Forest HIll Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, per a 2022 church release.