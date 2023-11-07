Video: QB Josh Dobbs creates celebratory TikTok after leading Vikings to unexpected win

NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs joined the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31 and led the team to victory just five days later in a “dramatic comeback,” per NBC Sports.

Dobbs created a TikTok celebrating his performance against the Atlanta Falcons, which was later reposted on X and viewed more than 2 million times.

The video starts with an X post by Tom Pelissero saying, “Trade! The #Cardinals are sending QB Josh Hobbs to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet.”

“So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall,” the X post explains.

Dobbs’ TikTok also shows an X post from NASA’s Glenn Research Center saying, “Congratulations @josh_dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the “Passtronaut.” If the suit fits, wear it🚀”

The video includes footage from Sunday’s game showing Dobbs running for a touchdown.

The song “Higher” by Creed plays behind Dobbs’ TikTok, and Sports Illustrated reported that the Vikings have “embraced Creed’s music.” QB Kirk Cousins said his teammates “keep playing ‘Higher.’ ... They don’t have to only play ‘Higher,’ but they’re taking us higher, so we’ll take it.”

Okay I am 1000000% sold on Josh Dobbs after his TikTok #SKOL pic.twitter.com/KxhS8RT2NO — Jason (@_jason_777) November 7, 2023

NFL.com was one of several media outlets to praise Dobbs’ performance against the Falcons.

“He exceeded every expectation, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming two lost fumbles to lead the Vikings to a stunning comeback win in Atlanta,” NFL.com reported.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told ESPN, “I thought what he did was remarkable, but there’s a lot of things that we’ll coach him through and get him a little bit more comfortable in what we do.”

