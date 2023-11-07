Bronny James nearing basketball return, LeBron James says

Bronny James could be returning to USC basketball soon, his father, LeBron James, told reporters Monday.

The elder James said his son, who went into cardiac arrest this summer, could be cleared to play for the Trojans later this month, according to ESPN.

How is Bronny James doing?

LeBron James said that “things are going in the right direction” in regards to his son’s health and return to basketball.

“He’s doing rehab,” he said. “Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations.”

Bronny James was in attendance when his USC teammates beat Kansas State 82-69 Monday, The Associated Press reported. He was seen taking shots prior to the start of the game.

Why is Bronny James not playing basketball?

In July, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout and was rushed to the hospital, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He was discharged less than 48 hours later, according to The Athletic.

A month later, the James family announced in a statement that an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” caused the cardiac arrest. The family also said the condition could and would be treated.

In October, LeBron James revealed that his son underwent surgery after the incident but didn’t reveal when or what surgery was performed, according to Yahoo! Sports. He then dedicated his 21st season to his eldest son.

What was Bronny James’ congenital heart defect?

The James family has not specified what congenital heart defect Bronny James was diagnosed with. The family has only said that it was an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” that would be treated, per a statement.

What is a congenital heart defect?

Congenital heart defects are defects in the structure of the heart that a child is born with, according to the Mayo Clinic. The defects are usually detected and diagnosed early in a child’s life, but less severe defects could lead to a later diagnosis.

There are several types of congenital heart defects, and they occur while the heart and blood vessels develop during the first six weeks of pregnancy, the clinic said.

When can Bronny James go to the NBA?

LeBron James has said numerous times that he wants to play on an NBA court with his son, “either in the same uniform or a matchup against him,” as he told ESPN in January.

Bronny James graduated from Sierra Canyon High School earlier this year but couldn’t join the league right out of high school like his father did because of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, according to The Athletic.

To be eligible for the draft, players must turn 19 the calendar year of the draft they’re entering and one NBA season has to have passed since the player graduated high school.

The earliest Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA draft is in 2024, but when he returns to the basketball court could affect his decision to enter the draft next year or to play a full season of college basketball.

