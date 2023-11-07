Iowa State coach Matt Campbell eager to face Cougars in ‘special place’ that is LaVell Edwards Stadium

There might not be a Big 12 football coach out there with more respect for BYU, legendary coach LaVell Edwards and the Cougars’ football program than Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

In his weekly press briefing Tuesday in Ames, Iowa, Campbell repeated many of the sentiments he expressed at the Big 12 football media days in July about BYU and the atmosphere he expects in Provo on Saturday.

“For me, growing up as a kid, I remember watching ESPN games at night, and you would watch LaVell Edwards and you would watch this BYU team and you were just in awe of how they operated and their precision and (attention) to detail.” — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

Responding to a question about BYU (2-4, 5-4) being undefeated at home this year and outstanding in night games at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Campbell said that statistic might not necessarily provide extra motivation. Like BYU, Iowa State (4-2, 5-4) is looking to become bowl eligible on Saturday.

“I just think it is a reality (that) this team is undefeated at home this year. You know how special this place (LES) is to play and what they have made it over the history of the last 30-40 years. The honor (is there),” Campbell said.

“For me, growing up as a kid, I remember watching ESPN games at night, and you would watch LaVell Edwards and you would watch this BYU team and you were just in awe of how they operated and their precision and (attention) to detail.”

Campbell said he has the “utmost respect” for current BYU coach Kalani Sitake, who he has gotten to know through various coaches meetings and media events the past few years.

“My sons, I would be honored for them to play for him,” Campbell said. “A lot of respect for what this program is about. We know we will get their best shot in how they play the game. It is going to be a great opportunity, but a great challenge for this team.”

Iowa State owns a 4-0 record in the series, but the teams haven’t met since 1974. Campbell downplayed the oddness of the 8:15 p.m. kickoff time, and the elevation in Provo — 4,551 feet above sea level — as being much of a factor.

“Honestly, in this environment, there’s so much history and prestige at BYU, and we’re honored and excited to be able to go play in this venue and against this opponent,” he said. “Just really excited for our first time out there, and to be at night. I know it’s going to be a great environment and we look forward to it.”

The coach said the Cyclones have to prepare for two quarterbacks, after Jake Retzlaff got his first major college football start in the 37-7 loss at West Virginia last week, replacing eight-game starter Kedon Slovis, who has elbow and shoulder issues.

“The one thing that both of them have the ability to do, is they’ve got the ability to get the ball to their elite playmakers,” Campbell said. “They have had multiple people play at the wide receiver position this year. And they have gone through some injuries, and it is like the next guy they put in continue to be uber impressive. Across the board, they have great team speed in their skill positions.”

Sitake said Monday that even if Slovis is healthy enough to play, there will be competition this week in practice for the starting job.

“Slovis was really doing some great things before he got injured. Last week, young quarterback, first time really in this system getting to play — I know he played a lot in junior college — and you could see as the game went on, his confidence continuing to grow,” Campbell said. “I thought by the fourth quarter he started to settle in and really looked good.”

BYU’s defense was shredded for more than 500 yards at WVU, but Campbell still went away impressed, apparently.

“They’ve got great size, great length (on defense),” he said. “Man, they are physical at the point of attack. It trickles down to the second level (linebackers). Those guys can run. … They can get their hands on a lot of balls.”

BYU Iowa State TV Cougars on the air

Iowa State (4-2, 5-4)

at BYU (2-4, 5-4)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MST

LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM







Campbell mentioned BYU has a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, “both age and playing experience.”

In his eighth season at BYU, Sitake will be coaching in his 100th game as the Cougars’ boss. His career record is 61-38.

“Iowa State is a really good team. When you see what Matt Campbell does as a coach, you can see why the program is known for their toughness,” Sitake said Monday. “That is in all three phases. That’s the thing that stands out. They play the game with a certain level of toughness. I am looking forward to getting our guys to answer (that toughness) because you can see it on film.”