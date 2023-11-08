High school football: 6A semifinal playoff previews

6A semifinal previews

Skyridge lost two games in the regular season, both in overtime to Pleasant Grove and American Fork the final two weeks of the regular season. Last week it overcame a huge deficit to rally past Pleasant Grove for the 6A quarterfinal victory. Now the defending state champs get a chance to avenge their other loss this season when they face top seed American Fork in the 6A semifinals at the University of Utah at 11 a.m.

American Fork comes into this matchup on a five-game winning streak, including dominating victories over Westlake and Bingham in the previous two rounds. The Cavemen average 37.5 ppg while allowing only 14.8 ppg this season.

Leading the offensive charge for American Fork is quarterback Dylan Story, who has completed 61.9% of his passes for 3,272 yards and 33 touchdowns. His favorite targets have been receivers Jett Nelson and Davis Andrews, who have combined for 84 receptions, 1,552 yards, and 17 touchdowns. On the ground, running back Jacob Eardley has been a big weapon with 1,284 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries.

On the defensive side, safety Caleb Peterson has been a standout with 80 total tackles this season while linebacker Lucas Segura has recorded 71 tackles and four sacks.

A year ago Skyridge was known for its defense, but this year it’s been the offense that’s carried the team in the latter half of the season. The fourth-seeded Falcons average 40.8 ppg led by quarterback Jackson Stevens, who has thrown for 3,817 yards and 45 touchdowns. He’s spread the ball evenly between Trevan McClellan (952 yards, 13 TDs), Trent Call (787 yards, 11 TDs) and Jack Burke (780 yards, 11 TDs).

The Falcons’ rushing attack is led by Carter Sheffield, who has accumulated 892 yards and 13 touchdowns on 140 carries. The defense has been led this year by Fotu Moeai, Jackson Fenton, Iakopo Malufau and Deshawn Toilolo. The defense is allowing 20.5 ppg, where last year it only allowed 10.0 ppg.

When these teams met in the regular season finale last month, American Fork prevailed 34-27 in overtime, which helped it lock up the No. 1 seed. It was American Fork’s first-ever win over Skyridge, which had won the previous four meetings. Another win over Skyridge would put coach Aaron Behm’s team one win away from the school’s first state championship since 1962.

The winner of this semifinal matchup will advance to face either Lehi or Corner Canyon in the 6A state championship game.

Corner Canyon has been the most dominant team in Utah this season. Its average margin of victory in its 11 wins is 30 points, with its loss coming to Bishop Gorman, Nevada, in Week 2, 63-42. Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 1 nationally according to MaxPreps with an 11-0 record.

The second-seeded Chargers face a very intriguing opponent in the 6A semifinals at the University of Utah on Friday at 2:30 p.m. No. 3 Lehi has looked great since a couple of midseason losses to American Fork and Skyridge, and last year’s 5A state champs are showing they’re a legit threat to win the 6A title this season.

It’s a program that also has the confidence to go toe-to-toe with Corner Canyon after beating the Chargers in the regular season 25-24 in a stunning comeback.

Corner Canyon beat Layton and Lone Peak in the previous two rounds of the playoffs, whereas Lehi topped Riverton and Davis to reach the semifinals.

Ute-commit Isaac Wilson is the engine that makes the potent Chargers offense go as he’s passed for 3,829 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 988 yards and 10 scores. In last week’s quarterfinal win over Lone Peak, he rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown while also passing for 197 yards and two more scores.

Tate Kjar leads the Chargers in receiving with 1,602 yards and 16 touchdowns on 98 receptions. Standouts defensively for Corner Canyon are Rylan Quintana, Sam Chandler and Bo Tate.

For Lehi, quarterback Jett Niu has had a great season as he’s completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,687 yards and 30 TDs. Cooper Justice has been one of his go-to targets with 519 yards and four touchdowns, while Grayson Brousseau has 41 receptions for 512 yards and six TDs.

Defensively Paul Latu has been a standout with 108 tackles, while Carson Wren has recorded 107 tackles this season.

The winner of this game will advance to the 6A championship game, where they will face either Skyridge or American Fork.

