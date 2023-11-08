Pacers 134, Jazz 118: By the numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz’s losing streak continued on Wednesday night with a 134-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Playing without Walker Kessler (left elbow sprain), the Jazz kept things close with the Pacers for most of the night, but ran out of juice as the fourth quarter progressed.

Here’s a look at the best and worst from the loss, by the numbers:

Best performance: Myles Turner very quickly took advantage of the fact that the Jazz did not have a traditional rim protector on the court and scored a very efficient 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and three blocks.

Worst performance: Kelly Olynyk finished with a team-worst minus-19 for the Jazz in 20 minutes off the bench. He took just four shots, missing both of his 3-point attempts and got into foul trouble.

74: That’s the number of points the Pacers scored in the paint against the Jazz defense.

22: That’s the number of turnovers the Jazz committed, leading to 28 points for Indiana.

33: Jordan Clarkson had his best scoring output of the season, scoring 33 points.

40.7%: The Jazz finally had a good shooting night, hitting 40.7% from the 3-point line, but it didn’t end up being enough to make up for the team’s mistakes.

Best of the best: Aaron Nesmith scored a team-high 24 points off the bench for the Pacers, who had 59 points overall from their bench.

Worst of the worst: Fouls continue to be a problem for the Jazz, and in the second quarter they committed nine fouls that led to 11 free throws for the Pacers.

Honorable mention: Keyonte George made his first NBA start on Wednesday night, dished out nine assists and only committed a single turnover.

